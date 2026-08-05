Scottsdale Center Adds Amy Grant, Lyle Lovett, and More to 2026-27 Season

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Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has added more show to its star-studded, dynamic 2026–27 season, including Amy Grant's " The Me That Remains" tour, Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band and Ballet Arizona's presentation of "Ballet in the Making."

Amy Grant, known for iconic pop hits like “Baby Baby” and “Every Heartbeat,” is making a stop in Scottsdale on Sept. 25. Audiences can experience an intimate, and high-energy evening when Andy Grammer returns to the center with "Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show" on Dec. 2. And four-time Grammy Award winner Lyle Lovett's concert on Nov. 5 adds to the growing list of powerhouse performers playing at the center this season.

Christmas in Scottsdale is not complete without Mariachi Sol de México on Dec. 18, but this year audiences can also expect to celebrate the season with "Home Free: Coming Home for the Holidays" on Dec. 3 and Celtic Woman's "Silver Bells Christmas Tour" on Dec. 6. Home Free, winner of NBC's fourth season of “The Sing Off,” adds a dose of holiday magic to its signature style, while Celtic Woman performs holiday classics and more while accompanied by a full symphony orchestra.

Presented in partnership with Arizona Ballet, "Ballet in the Making" is a collection of movement works-in-progress, created by dancers who have stepped into the role of choreographers. These dancers have created original pieces through experimentation and collaboration. And now, these staged works-in-progress invite audiences to Scottsdale to watch original ballet at the cusp of evolution.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is part of the multidisciplinary nonprofit Scottsdale Arts. Below is the schedule of recently announced concerts and events, which are on sale at ScottsdaleArts.org (subject to change):

Amy Grant - The Me That Remains Tour

Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Known for iconic pop hits like “Baby Baby” and “Every Heartbeat,” Amy Grant's first album in more than a decade is the deeply personal “The Me That Remains.”

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Combining impeccable musicianship with rich storytelling, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives deliver a showstopping live experience that traverses country, surf, bluegrass and rock.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

From impeccable suits to a boisterous and swaggering sound, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy delivers a vibrantly contemporary fusion of swing revival and traditional jazz.

Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now!

Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

The stars of Broadway's “Hairspray” — Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler and Laura Bell Bundy — deliver a hilarious and heartfelt musical journey about friendships, careers and children.

Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band

Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Versatile and eccentric, haunting and masterful, Lyle Lovett's live performances couple his gift for storytelling with elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues.

ANDY GRAMMER - Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

With only a piano, a guitar and a room full of voices, Andy Grammer turns the stage into a shared experience that is deeply personal and undeniably uplifting.

Home Free: Coming Home for the Holidays

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2026, 7:30 p.m.

Winner of NBC's “The Sing Off,” a cappella quintet Home Free adds some holiday magic to its signature mix of incredible harmonies, complex arrangements and quick-witted humor.

Celtic Woman | Silver Bells Christmas Tour 2026

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026, 7 p.m.

Blending celestial voices with breathtaking orchestral arrangements of holiday favorites, “Celtic Woman's Silver Bells Christmas Tour” promises an enchanting evening of stunning vocals and festive warmth.

Arizona Concours D'Elegance 2027

Sunday, Jan. 24, 2027, 9 a.m.

Discover the art of elegance at speed in this automotive showcase, featuring the 80th anniversary of Ferrari in a garden party-style event at Scottsdale Civic Center.

Mariachi Herencia de México: Honoring Juan Gabriel

Friday, March 12, 2027, 7:30 p.m.

Celebrating the timeless artistry of Juan Gabriel, this powerful tribute to El Divo de Juárez brings his influential catalog to life with passion, elegance and mariachi brilliance.

Michael Kosta | Big Dad Energy

Friday, May 14, 2027, 7:30 p.m.

Blending observational humor with hilarious anecdotes, the former tennis pro turned “The Daily Show” host brings his high-energy, razor-sharp storytelling to Scottsdale.

Ballet Arizona | Ballet in the Making

Saturday, June 12, 2027, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Experience original ballet at the cusp of evolution in this collection of original pieces, created by the dancers themselves through experimentation and collaboration. Presented in partnership with Ballet Arizona.

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