Childsplay Names Ellen Conn as Managing Director

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Childsplay Board President Nelson Ross has announced the appointment of Ellen Conn as the organization's next Managing Director, effective October 1, 2026. Conn succeeds Steve Martin, who is retiring after 25 years of visionary leadership. The announcement was made on July 6, 2026.

Conn brings 18 years of leadership experience as Childsplay's Director of Finance and General Manager. She will partner with newly appointed Artistic Director Anthony Runfola to lead the organization into its next 50 years.

Martin guided Childsplay through some of the most challenging periods in its history, including the aftermath of 9/11, the Great Recession, and the COVID-19 pandemic. During his tenure, he oversaw the renovation and opening of Childsplay's home, the Campus for Imagination and Wonder, in 2009; secured significant local and national funding to expand school-based programming; established the organization's successful national touring program; supervised nearly 200 productions; and championed the development of more than 30 world premieres.

Under Martin's leadership, Childsplay's education programs experienced tremendous growth. The Childsplay Academy expanded to serve more than 1,500 young people each year, while the organization's arts education research initiatives attracted more than $10 million in funding from local partners and the U.S. Department of Education. His contributions have left an enduring impact on both Childsplay and The National Theatre for Young Audiences field.

Although Martin will step down as Managing Director, he will continue to serve Childsplay as lead counsel for The Next 50 Campaign through June 30, 2027. In this role, he will focus on securing philanthropic support to advance Childsplay's next chapter of providing exceptional theatre and arts education experiences to students and families throughout Arizona.

Conn's extensive experience overseeing the business operations of Childsplay has prepared her well for this leadership role. As Director of Finance and General Manager, she strengthened operational systems, fostered collaborative leadership, mentored staff, and supported strategic business development across the organization. Her deep institutional knowledge and strong community relationships have helped advance Childsplay's mission to ignite imagination, wonder, and joy by creating strikingly Original Theatre and learning experiences that inspire young minds to explore and soar.

As Childsplay continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of schools, families, and communities, Conn brings the experience, vision, and partnerships needed to guide the organization in an increasingly dynamic and technology-driven landscape.

Conn recently completed eight years of service on the board of TYA/USA, the national service organization for the Theatre for Young Audiences field, including seven years as treasurer. She is also a member of the Virginia G. Piper Foundation's 2024 Fellows class, a prestigious leadership development program for outstanding nonprofit executives. Throughout her career, Conn has remained committed to ensuring every young person sees themselves reflected in the stories on stage and recognizes a world of abundant possibilities.

"The arts, and specifically theatre, play an integral role in the development not only of our children, but also of our communities and our economy," said Conn. "Childsplay has long been a leader in making professional theatre and arts education accessible to all. I am deeply honored to lead one of our community's most respected and internationally recognized arts institutions."

"For the Board of Trustees, this was an easy decision," said Board President Nelson Ross. "We've watched Ellen grow into an exceptional leader over many years. While Steve's leadership will be greatly missed, we are confident that Ellen's commitment to the transformative power of theatre and its impact on young people will guide Childsplay into its next half-century."

Artistic Director Anthony Runfola added, "Ellen has been a rock at Childsplay for many years. Her institutional knowledge, steady leadership during our most challenging moments, and respected national profile make her an ideal partner. I am truly excited to work alongside her as we imagine the next 50 years for Childsplay."

About Childsplay Theatre

Childsplay, Inc. is a nonprofit theatre company of professional, adult artists who perform for and teach young audiences and their families. The mission of Childsplay is to ignite imagination, wonder, and joy by creating strikingly Original Theatre and learning experiences that inspire young minds to explore and soar.

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