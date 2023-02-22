Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scottsdale Arts to Hold The ARTrageous Gala: Bloom at Newly Renovated Scottsdale Civic Center

The event is on April 1.

Feb. 22, 2023  
Scottsdale Arts to Hold The ARTrageous Gala: Bloom at Newly Renovated Scottsdale Civic Center

Scottsdale Arts will bring its annual ARTrageous Gala back to the newly renovated Scottsdale Civic Center on April 1 for an outdoor celebration centered on a theme of "Bloom."

The gala, blooming with radiant living art experiences and fantastical creations, is designed to be an ultra-sensory evening that will reignite the attendees' passions for the arts.

"With the completion of the Scottsdale Civic Center campus and its new outdoor stages, we will have one of the most spectacular backdrops for a magnificent night under the stars," said Dr. Gerd Wuestemann, president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts. "Our outdoor campus will provide a setting unlike any other."

Wuestemann noted that over the past four years, Scottsdale Arts has reinvented its gala to become more engaging, glamorous and forward-thinking. During the pandemic, the nonprofit arts organization shifted its traditional gala date from winter to spring, with an eye on a potential outdoor event like this year's The ARTrageous Gala: Bloom.

The transformation began with last year's Luminescence gala, a cirque-style experience unlike any other in the Valley, thanks to entertainment throughout the night by the performance art collective Quixotic. This year's gala will again feature performances by Quixotic.

"Quixotic is very excited to come back to Arizona to work with the Scottsdale Arts organization and team," said Mica Thomas, executive producer of Quixotic. "We love this partnership that supports our group in exploring new creative collaborations. We are looking forward to the next adventure."

Festivities throughout the evening include a red-carpet arrival, living art activations, silent and live auctions, a delicious coursed meal, dessert bar and performances by Quixotic and the Valley's own Walter Productions.

Honorees and awardees include the Lifetime Award in Service to Oskar Knoblauch, a local Holocaust survivor who has worked with Scottsdale Arts on a number of educational arts initiatives; the Corporate Trailblazer Award to SRP, a valued partner for Scottsdale Arts events like Canal Convergence; and the Herberger Award for the Arts to Dorothy Lincoln Smith, a longtime supporter of the arts and committee member for Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.

For information about attending The ARTrageous Gala: Bloom or donating, visit ScottsdaleArts.org/artrageous-gala.




University Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Presents ROMEO & JULIET Photo
University Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Presents ROMEO & JULIET
The School of Theatre, Film & Television present Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet in the Tornabene Theatre at the University of Arizona. The famed love story, told in a bold, new and authentically American voice, is a presentation of TFTV's Arizona Repertory Theatre, the public laboratory and showcase for the School's professional actor training program. It marks the 50th production directed for the School by Brent Gibbs.  
Gilbert Student Advances To National Shakespeare Competition In NYC Photo
Gilbert Student Advances To National Shakespeare Competition In NYC
Clara Newton, a Senior from Basha High School in Gilbert, achieved first place at the English-Speaking Union National Shakespeare Competition for the Central and Northern Arizona Regional tournament. The annual competition was held in association with Southwest Shakespeare Company, along with 58 other chapters nationwide.
Review: BEING MICHELLE at the 29th Sedona International Film Festival Photo
Review: BEING MICHELLE at the 29th Sedona International Film Festival
BEING MICHELLE, Atin Mehra's eye-opening documentary about the injustices and limitations of law enforcement in its treatment of people with disabilities. As seen through the experience of Michelle Ricks. Screening at this year's Sedona International Film Festival.
Theaterworks To Present NEWSIES As Opener To 2023-24 Season, July 14-30 Photo
Theaterworks To Present NEWSIES As Opener To 2023-24 Season, July 14-30
For the first MainStage production in the 2023-24 Season, TheaterWorks will present Newsies from July 14-30 in the Gyder Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive.

More Hot Stories For You


University Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Presents ROMEO & JULIETUniversity Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Presents ROMEO & JULIET
February 21, 2023

The School of Theatre, Film & Television present Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet in the Tornabene Theatre at the University of Arizona. The famed love story, told in a bold, new and authentically American voice, is a presentation of TFTV's Arizona Repertory Theatre, the public laboratory and showcase for the School's professional actor training program. It marks the 50th production directed for the School by Brent Gibbs.  
Gilbert Student Advances To National Shakespeare Competition In NYCGilbert Student Advances To National Shakespeare Competition In NYC
February 21, 2023

Clara Newton, a Senior from Basha High School in Gilbert, achieved first place at the English-Speaking Union National Shakespeare Competition for the Central and Northern Arizona Regional tournament. The annual competition was held in association with Southwest Shakespeare Company, along with 58 other chapters nationwide.
Theaterworks To Present NEWSIES As Opener To 2023-24 Season, July 14-30Theaterworks To Present NEWSIES As Opener To 2023-24 Season, July 14-30
February 20, 2023

For the first MainStage production in the 2023-24 Season, TheaterWorks will present Newsies from July 14-30 in the Gyder Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive.
Zakir Hussain, Margaret Cho and Adam W. Sadberry And More Comes To Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts This MarchZakir Hussain, Margaret Cho and Adam W. Sadberry And More Comes To Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts This March
February 20, 2023

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts continues the 2022–23 season with new performances in March.
Arizona Broadway Theatre Now Seeking Teens To Perform MEAN GIRLS JR. In 24-Hour Musical FundraiserArizona Broadway Theatre Now Seeking Teens To Perform MEAN GIRLS JR. In 24-Hour Musical Fundraiser
February 20, 2023

Arizona Broadway Theatre is inviting teens to perform Mean Girls Jr. as part of a 24-Hour Musical Fundraiser that will be held April 21-22.
share