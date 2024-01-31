Scottsdale Arts Sets 'Cosmic Crescendo' Theme for Annual Gala

For The ARTrageous Gala on April 6 at Scottsdale Civic Center, Scottsdale Arts is going cosmic.

“This year at The ARTrageous Gala, you will be able to experience a solar wonderland, where dance, music and contemporary art converge,” said Erin Krivanek, director of development for Scottsdale Arts. “Collaborative acts and interactive stations foster shared creativity among Scottsdale Arts departments, while this year's innovative dining offers two ticket levels for a unique journey, blending celestial-inspired performances with gourmet cuisine at multiple stations.”

The theme for this year’s gala is “Cosmic Crescendo,” and the multidisciplinary arts organization plans to capture the awe-inspiring essence of a solar eclipse. In addition to culinary delights and plenty of photo ops, the event will entertain guests with a harmonious symphony of art forms as dance, music and contemporary art merge into a captivating spectacle. Collaborative acts and interactive art stations will foster a sense of shared creativity.

This annual event is the primary fundraiser for the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts, which includes Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art, Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, Canal Convergence and Civic Center LIVE.

The ARTrageous Gala | Cosmic Crescendo will include a red-carpet arrival, live auction and multiple dining options, all under the stars for its second year at the recently renovated Scottsdale Civic Center.

Constellation Club tickets are $650 each or $6,500 for a table of 10. This option provides an optimal setting to indulge in celestial-inspired cuisine. Constellation Club ticketholders may navigate freely between four gourmet food stations before returning to their reserved seating, which features wine service and exclusive lounge areas.

The general admission Galaxy tickets are $450 each or $4,500 for a set of 10. This flexible option also features four gourmet food stations but in an open-seating experience with the choice of high-tops or tables scattered throughout for a relaxed and communal dining atmosphere.

The menu for both options features cosmic-inspired dishes and drinks — incorporating elements of light and darkness to represent the solar eclipse. Guests are encouraged to dress in upscale and artistic attire that matches the night’s celestial theme, perhaps with starry accessories or lunar colors.

Per tradition, Scottsdale Arts will recognize multiple awardees during the evening’s events. This year’s honorees include the following:

Herberger Award for the Arts: John and Karen Voris

Corporate Trailblazer: Nationwide

Trailblazing Artist: Dorothy Fratt

“In celebrating Scottsdale Arts with our ‘Cosmic Crescendo’ theme at The ARTrageous Gala, we are recognizing an extraordinarily successful year and a new lifecycle in the history of our organization,” said Dr. Gerd Wuestemann, president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts. “With Scottsdale Civic Center and its three outdoor stages fully activated, an entire new generation of culture lovers is discovering Scottdale once again as an arts destination. And the ‘crescendo’ of our evolution is just beginning; with a new, small theater project on the horizon and a vision for a future expansion of SMoCA and Learning & Innovation facilities, the development of this already wonderful arts campus into one of the finest destinations in the Southwest is definitely in the stars!”

Proceeds from The ARTrageous Gala support the dynamic arts and innovation programs at Scottsdale Arts. The ARTrageous Gala | Cosmic Crescendo will begin at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Scottsdale Civic Center, 7380 E. Second St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251. For more information about the event, visit Click Here.

