Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scottsdale Arts Joins Movement Source For Second Annual Trolley Dances

Trolley dances are choreographed performances that are set on or around a specialized trolley route and performed at various stops along that route.

Feb. 16, 2023  
Scottsdale Arts Joins Movement Source For Second Annual Trolley Dances

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is collaborating with Movement Source Dance Company to bring a second series of explorative, mobile dance performances to Old Town Scottsdale on April 14 and 15.

The Arizona Trolley Dances begin at the center, where guests will meet to board a trolley that journeys to five unique and hidden public art destinations around the downtown area. Each stop on the tour will feature its own site-specific dance work that fuses the creative essence of both performance and public art for an innovative, unparalleled guest experience.

"This event is packed with hidden treasures of the city, social exchanges and new dance works inspired by Scottsdale Public Art's collection," said Diandra Adamczyk, senior programming coordinator at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

Trolley dances are choreographed performances that are set on or around a specialized trolley route and performed at various stops along that route. Local performers may include dancers, musicians, and more - all of whom use motion to express themselves while taking passengers on an unexpected adventure. These performances are typically choreographed using the physical location as an artistic influence.

Because the Arizona Trolley Dances are performed at five secret public art locations, this immersive community experience offers attendees the opportunity to explore Scottsdale's various art scenes with greater depth.

This year's performance lineup includes Movement Source Dance Company; Furious Styles Crew, specializing in urban hip hop style; Shola K. Roberts, specializing in contemporary Caribbean style; and Jordan Kriston, specializing in contemporary style. Movement Source Dance Company will kick off the opening performance and close the show with choreography by Mary Anne Fernandez Herding and Susan Pine Harris.

"Dancing outside is exhilarating for the dancers and offers an intimate and unique setting to share dance with audiences. It's raw and integrates our art form into real life spaces," said Mary Anne Fernandez Herding, founder and director of Movement Source Dance Company. "The setting of public art complimenting and inspiring each dance work is also an added point of interest on the Trolley Dances tour."

Blending dynamic style with zestful energy, the Arizona Trolley Dances harmonize physical space with the artistry of movement. In celebration of the fluid connection between space and motion, Old Town Scottsdale is brought to life with vibrancy and vitality.

"We look forward to sharing connections and a collective appreciation for human communication through movement and culture," said Edson "House" Magana, director of Furious Styles Crew.

All performances begin at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. Tickets are $20 for youth (children 12 and younger) or $30 for general admission. Purchase general admission tickets for only $25 by March 3 with an early bird discount. View our Upcoming Dance Events or call Scottsdale Arts Guest Services at 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.

Scottsdale Arts is continually striving to increase our accessibility offerings to provide enriching arts opportunities for everyone in the community. For more information about services we offer, please visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/accessibility.




Black Theatre Troupe Will Receive Award From August Wilson House In Pittsburgh Photo
Black Theatre Troupe Will Receive Award From August Wilson House In Pittsburgh
On February 19th, August Wilson House and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will honor Phoenix's Black Theatre Troupe for its accomplishment of producing all 10 of August Wilson's epic American Century Cycle, becoming one of the few theaters in the country to accomplish such a feat.
Review: JOE TURNERS COME AND GONE at Black Theatre Troupe Photo
Review: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE at Black Theatre Troupe
Black Theatre Troupe received The August Wilson American Century Cycle Award, as they do its namesake more than justice. And in a time when representation is key, this theatre is and has always answered the call.
Review: PATRICK AND THE WHALE at Sedona International Film Festival Photo
Review: PATRICK AND THE WHALE at Sedona International Film Festival
PATRICK AND THE WHALE, one of the featured documentaries at this year's Sedona International Film Festival, is an inspired and revelatory film about the unique attributes of the great Cetacean. It is a virtual feast of spectacular cinematography and sound recording that captures the gentle giants of the deep and their fellow traveler in an emotionally captivating ballet.
Margaret Cho Gets LIVE AND LIVIED! in Scottsdale Photo
Margaret Cho Gets LIVE AND LIVIED! in Scottsdale
Legendary comedian Margaret Cho celebrates 40 years as a stand-up in her newest tour, “Live and LIVID!,” at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on March 2. 

More Hot Stories For You


Black Theatre Troupe Will Receive Award From August Wilson House In PittsburghBlack Theatre Troupe Will Receive Award From August Wilson House In Pittsburgh
February 16, 2023

On February 19th, August Wilson House and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will honor Phoenix's Black Theatre Troupe for its accomplishment of producing all 10 of August Wilson's epic American Century Cycle, becoming one of the few theaters in the country to accomplish such a feat.
Margaret Cho Gets LIVE AND LIVIED! in ScottsdaleMargaret Cho Gets LIVE AND LIVIED! in Scottsdale
February 15, 2023

Legendary comedian Margaret Cho celebrates 40 years as a stand-up in her newest tour, “Live and LIVID!,” at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on March 2. 
Chandler Center For Arts Mainstage Renamed To Honor Steena MurrayChandler Center For Arts Mainstage Renamed To Honor Steena Murray
February 13, 2023

Chandler Center for the Arts, the City of Chandler and the Chandler Unified School District (CUSD) have announced they have renamed the Arts Center's main theatre for long-time supporter Steena Murray. The Steena Murray Mainstage is Chandler Center for the Arts' 1508-seat theater used for major artist performances, local and national tours in Chandler, and serves as the performing, rehearsal and assembly space for the CUSD.
HOTEL SAGUARO to be Presented at The Great Arizona Puppet Theater This MonthHOTEL SAGUARO to be Presented at The Great Arizona Puppet Theater This Month
February 10, 2023

'HOTEL SAGUARO' is being presented at The Great Arizona Puppet Theater This Month! Meet silly Sammy Saguaro, his wise Grandpa and the desert birds and animals that call the saguaro their home.
The Nash Celebrates Women's History Month in MarchThe Nash Celebrates Women's History Month in March
February 10, 2023

The Nash celebrates Women's History Month in March with a full calendar of special events honoring and showcasing the great women in jazz.
share