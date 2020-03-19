Scottsdale Arts Extends Closures, Announces Cancellations Into April

In addition to the previously announced closures of Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) and the associated cancellation and postponement of events at both venues, Scottsdale Arts is announcing additional event cancellations and postponements.

Due to the COVID-19 response, the Center and SMoCA are closed to the public until April 5 or until further notice. The terms of these closures are subject to change based on input from federal, state and local public health authorities.

The following Scottsdale Arts events joined those previously announced as canceled (C) or postponed (P) due to the COVID-19 response:

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

March 29: Jazz Lounge: Charles Lewis Quartet featuring Alice Tatum (P)

April 4: International Jazz Day Arizona (C)

April 15: Marc Cohn (P)

April 18: Scottsdale Culinary Festival (C)

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

March 19 - April 4 (Thursdays and Saturdays): Spun Chair Nights @SMoCA (C)

April 4: Dog Days @SMoCA (P)

April 4: SMoCA in the Studio with Fausto Fernandez (C)

Scottsdale Public Art

April 4: Cycle the Arts (P)

Updates

For regular updates on closures and cancellations, please visit ScottsdaleArts.org/notices





