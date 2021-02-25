Scottsdale Arts Board Of Trustees Adds Four New Members

Scottsdale Arts has announced that four new members have joined its Board of Trustees.

The new trustees include Dino Camuñez, managing director of private banking at Sunflower Bank; J.P. Dahdah, founder and CEO of Vantage Retirement Plans, LLC; professional artist Priscilla Nelson Johnson; and Linda K. Peterson, president and CEO of Executive Solutions for Healthcare.

"Exciting things are happening at Scottsdale Arts!" said Dr. Gerd Wuestemann, president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts. "We are thrilled to welcome these four new trustees in supporting our vision for growth and more inclusive service to our community."

Scottsdale Arts, an independent nonprofit, provides artistic services for the city of Scottsdale through its four branches: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation. Scottsdale Arts also produces signature events like Canal Convergence and the Scottsdale Arts Festival.

"This past year has shown us the power of art - to heal, to inspire and to engage," said board Chair Alison Lewis. "Each one of our trustees brings a special passion and expertise to our board."

Camuñez has served in a variety of leadership roles in the banking industry and in philanthropic organizations. He joined Sunflower Bank as managing director in 2017.

"I joined the Scottsdale Arts Board to help facilitate the celebration of diversity in our arts community," Camuñez said.

Dahdah founded Dahdah Global Wealth Management, LLC, in 1999, and in 2004, he founded Vantage. He is involved in the community via many charitable organizations, including his own Advance Guatemala, which he founded in 2008.

"I will contribute my entrepreneurial experience and passion for service to enhance the diversity, self-expression and community connectivity of Scottsdale Arts," Dahdah said.

Johnson has been a professional artist for more than four decades, exploring a variety of mediums and subject matter. She has been involved with multiple organizations a volunteer, committee member and board member, while also donating numerous murals in support of children's organizations.

"To me, the arts matter - they educate, inspire and evoke emotions," Johnson said.

Peterson has more than 35 years of experience in development, expansion and operational management of healthcare organizations. She is a published author and a regular speaker at industry conferences, and she has been an adjunct faculty member for University of Phoenix Online, Ottawa University and Grand Canyon University.

"Sharing my own enthusiasm for creating and experiencing the arts with others is a true joy," Peterson said.

Camuñez, Dahdah, Johnson, and Peterson join the following as members the Scottsdale Arts Board of Trustees: Alison Lewis, chair; Dennis Robbins, vice chair and secretary; Mike Miller, treasurer, Kathy Wills, past chair; Rhonda Anderson; Felice Appell; Tim Baughman; Bruce Beverly; Steve Biddle; Peter Boyle; Allison Colwell; Mary Fedewa; Jeff Beyersdorfer; Kristopher Harman; David Itzkowitz; Aletheia Lawry; Stephanie Lyon; JP Millon; Merle Rosskam; Jacqueline Schenkein; M.D.; Patrick Strieck; and John Voris.

For more information about Scottsdale Arts, visit ScottsdaleArts.org.