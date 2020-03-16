Scottsdale Arts Announces Additional Closures And Cancellations

Due to the COVID-19 response, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) and Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts are closed to the public for two weeks or until further notice, beginning Monday, March 16, 2020.

The terms of these closures are subject to change based on input from federal, state and local public health authorities.

The following Scottsdale Arts events have either been canceled or postponed until further notice in conjunction with the closures. Additional events in April have also been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 response.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts:

March 20: Jazz Lounge: With a Song in My Heart, a Tribute to Doris Day

March 20: Spanish Brass with Chano Domínguez and José Moreno

March 21: Opening Reception for "Sister Cities: Young Artists and Authors Showcase"

March 21: Paris! The Show

March 22: Sunday A'Fair

March 27: Jazz Lounge: Bossa Nova 77-A Tribute to Antonio Carlos Jobim

March 28: Sippin' Series: Botanical Spirits

March 29: Sunday A'Fair

March 29: MusicaNova Orchestra|Music with a Voice: A Concert of Reclamation

March 29: Jazz Lounge: Charles Lewis Quartet featuring Alice Tatum

April 6: ASU Concerts @ The Center: ASU Gospel Choir and Chamber Winds

April 7: Arizona Storytellers: Home

April 11: Live & Local: Las Chollas Peligrosas

April 11: Live & Local: Alassane

April 14: Excursions with Scottsdale Arts: Santa Fe

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art:

March 27: Mystery in the Museum: The Case of the Cursed Collector

March 28: Terrariums for Dry Climates with Dig It

Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation / Scottsdale Public Art:

March 25: Unbe-WEAVE-able! Workshop

Rental Events: The following rental events produced by other organizations but held at Scottsdale Arts facilities have also been canceled or postponed:

March 22: S.T.A.R.S.: Survivors Take a Real Stage

March 27: Phoenix Symphony: Mendelssohn and Schumann 3

March 31 - April 1: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

April 2: Man/Woman of the Year

June 13: Taiko Extravaganza 2020-Flower of Life

For regular updates on closures and cancellations, please visit ScottsdaleArts.org/notices.





