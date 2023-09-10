Saxophonist Roxy Coss To Kick Off The Nash Women's Initiative Next Month

The Initiative includes masterclasses, jam sessions, concerts, and film screenings throughout the year, to showcase and foster female jazz artists.

By: Sep. 10, 2023

The Nash Jazz Club and Education Center in downtown Phoenix has announced The Nash Women's Initiative, a new multi-year program led by Artistic Director Mary Petrich and Administrative Director Naquana Borrero to address the gender-based inequities in jazz music. The Initiative includes masterclasses, jam sessions, concerts, and film screenings throughout the year, to showcase and foster female jazz artists. The Nash is kicking off the season with a jam-packed weekend on October 7 & 8.

Highlights from the kick-off weekend include events with one of the nation's leading jazz musicians, saxophonist Roxy Coss. On Saturday Oct 7 at 2pm, Coss will lead a masterclass with the young women of The Nash Jazz DivAZ, (high school and middle school musicians) followed by two high-energy concerts at 7 pm and 9:15 pm.

On Sunday, Oct. 8 the public is invited to a free panel discussion and film screening of "Girls In the Band" a documentary that traces the marginalization of female jazz instrumentalists through history/ The weekend concludes with a Sunday Jam Session, hosted by Pam Morita and Mary Petrich.

The Nash has curated a series of concerts for the 2023-24 Season and is offering packages of 4, 6, and 8 concerts at discounts. Series include the Women in Jazz Series, a Latin Jazz Series, and the Showcase Series, featuring national touring acts.

Highlights during the year include Christian McBride & Kenny Barron (Mar 29), Tito Puente Jr. performing for his father's centennial (Dec.9), and concerts celebrating the centennials of Max Roach and Sarah Vaughan.

About The Nash

The Nash, owned and operated by Jazz in Arizona Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, is an education and performance venue named in honor of world-renowned drummer and Phoenix native, Lewis Nash. Since its opening in 2012, The Nash has grown to present more than 300 events annually including jazz performances, jam sessions, and educational programs – featuring students, top local and regional musicians, national and internationally acclaimed jazz artists, and jazz royalty. Since opening, DownBeat has included The Nash in its prestigious “List of Great Jazz Venues” in the world. 




