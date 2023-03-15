Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Samantha Wyer Bello Directs World Premiere of LIKE HEAVEN at at Estrella Mountain Community College

The show runs for six performances May 6-13 at Estrella Mountain Community College Fine Arts Center.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Samantha Wyer Bello Directs World Premiere of LIKE HEAVEN at at Estrella Mountain Community College

Director Samantha Wyer Bello helms the world premiere of Arizona playwright Elaine Romero's Like Heaven produced by The Bridge Initiative in residence at Estrella Mountain Community College. Romero's new comedy explores what happens to a one-time beauty queen's path when a stranger comes to town. The cast features Natalie Andrews, Brenda Jean Foley, Maren Maclean, and Shonda Royall, who have appeared with Arizona Theatre Company, Phoenix Theatre Company, Black Theatre Troupe, Southwest Shakespeare Company, Stray Cat Theatre, and more.

Audiences will meet April who dreams of singing on a stage, her little sister Callie who can't let her go, her friend Trudy who worries about her eternal soul, and newcomer Sapphire who longs for "a pure place." As priorities collide, secrets are revealed, and love is tested, the women are forced to reconcile dreams and reality. Their journeys will resonate with everyone who has gotten stuck, been betrayed, and realized, as playwright Romero says, "friends, sisters, siblings are the loves of our lives but we don't know it."

Wyer Bello joins the production from the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC. She returns to the Valley where she spent over a decade working with Arizona Theatre Company and "earned a reputation for her deft handling of challenging classic and contemporary drama," according to the Arizona Daily Star. Romero credits Wyer Bello with a "rare combination of art and humanity." The two have a deep history of collaboration they are eager to expand with this production of Like Heaven.

Filling out the creative team are Scenic Designer Tiana Torrihon-Wood, Lighting Designer Stacey Walston, Costume Designer Lindsey Penner, and Sound & Projections Designer Will Rogers. They are supported by Tim Butterfield, Coordinator of Fine Arts Facilities, and Production Manager Antonio Hernandez with Estrella Mountain Community College. Understudying the professional cast will be students Kylee Larkin, Cassidy McDaniel, Kristen McDaniel, and Andrea Obregon.

The show runs for six performances May 6-13 at Estrella Mountain Community College Fine Arts Center, 3000 North Dysart Road, Avondale, AZ 85392. Tickets are available for $15-25 at eventbrite.com. One quarter of the ticket revenue will be contributed to a scholarship fund for female-identifying students at Estrella Mountain Community College. CONTENT NOTE: Includes mature themes and adult language.




Review: Mimi Kennedy, Gordon Clapp Dazzle in World Premiere of PRU PAYNE at Arizona Theatr Photo
Review: Mimi Kennedy, Gordon Clapp Dazzle in World Premiere of PRU PAYNE at Arizona Theatre Company
Mimi Kennedy renders an imperious and brassy Pru Payne (her public moniker). She's a renowned intellectual, feared for her trenchant criticism and scathing takedowns of mediocre aspirations (a faint redolence of critic Michiko Kakutani's public feuds with John Updike and Norman Mailer et al). Pru exists in the lofty penthouse of her intellect. She deflects the impulse to linger in the subterranean region of emotions -- until she loses her bearing and meets Gus Cudahy.
Musical Theatre of Anthem Announces 2023-24 Season Photo
Musical Theatre of Anthem Announces 2023-24 Season
Musical Theatre of Anthem has announced their 2023-2024 Sweet 16 Season, bringing to the stage some new performances sure to delight patrons of all ages. MTA will produce 8 shows offering tremendous opportunities for performers of all ages, including casting all youth who audition.
Musical Theatre Of Anthem Announces Summer Theatre Programs Photo
Musical Theatre Of Anthem Announces Summer Theatre Programs
Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces their 2023 summer offerings, including Disney's My Son Pinocchio JR., Cats Young Actors Edition and the Summer Performing Arts Institute (SPAI) Convention.
SCROOGE: THE MUSICAL, TRUE WEST & More Set for Arizona Theatre Company 56th Season Photo
SCROOGE: THE MUSICAL, TRUE WEST & More Set for Arizona Theatre Company 56th Season
Arizona Theatre Company's 56th season features a grand slam lineup of productions under the direction of new Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August.

More Hot Stories For You


Musical Theatre of Anthem Announces 2023-24 SeasonMusical Theatre of Anthem Announces 2023-24 Season
March 13, 2023

Musical Theatre of Anthem has announced their 2023-2024 Sweet 16 Season, bringing to the stage some new performances sure to delight patrons of all ages. MTA will produce 8 shows offering tremendous opportunities for performers of all ages, including casting all youth who audition.
Musical Theatre Of Anthem Announces Summer Theatre ProgramsMusical Theatre Of Anthem Announces Summer Theatre Programs
March 13, 2023

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces their 2023 summer offerings, including Disney's My Son Pinocchio JR., Cats Young Actors Edition and the Summer Performing Arts Institute (SPAI) Convention.
SCROOGE: THE MUSICAL, TRUE WEST & More Set for Arizona Theatre Company 56th SeasonSCROOGE: THE MUSICAL, TRUE WEST & More Set for Arizona Theatre Company 56th Season
March 9, 2023

Arizona Theatre Company's 56th season features a grand slam lineup of productions under the direction of new Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August.
Rosie's House Accepting Applications For 2023-24 School YearRosie's House Accepting Applications For 2023-24 School Year
March 7, 2023

Rosie's House, one of the nation's largest free after school music programs is accepting applications for its 2023-24 school year.
Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase Opens ContestNorthern Arizona Playwriting Showcase Opens Contest
March 5, 2023

On March 1, 2023, the Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase (NAPS) will launch its 14th annual 10-minute play contest. The showcase will be held the weekend of September 15th.
share