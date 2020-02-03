SWEENEY TODD Comes to the Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts

In honor of Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday this year, Scottsdale Musical Theater Company will present Sweeney Todd: In Concert on March 31st and April 1st at the Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts. Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Original Score, Sweeney Todd is probably the most impressive and iconic work by Mr. Sondheim.

Leading the cast for this extraordinary musical masterpiece will be Jason Chacon as Sweeney Todd and Elizabeth Blair as Mrs. Lovett. Jason was last seen with SMTC guest starring opposite Peter Scolari in Man of La Mancha. Jason is a graduate of the ASU Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Now based in L.A. and NY, Jason's regional and national credits include Beauty and the Beast, Young Frankenstein, 1776, and Ragtime. Liz Blair was last seen with SMTC starring opposite Cory McCloskey in Pajama Game last summer. Liz's Broadway, National tour and regional credits include Parade, Cabaret, Little Women, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Grease. Locally, in addition to numerous shows for SMTC, Liz is a mainstay at Phoenix Theatre and Southwest Shakespeare. Currently, Liz also teaches and directs for Chandler Gilbert Community College.

The rest of the Sweeney Todd cast includes:

Addam Donada Toby

Matt Newhard Judge Turpin

Kaivan Mayelzadeh Anthony

Lauren Koeritzer Joanna

Nicki Bond Lucy

Jay Kereny Pirelli

Dylan Romero Beadle Bamford

The ensemble includes:

Jennifer Alexander, Mike Arseneault, Todd Corbeil, Makenzie Couch, Chris Fidler, Kristen Gadzik, Taylor Hogan, Dalton John, Kendall Luther, Estrella Parra, Ryan Parker, Alexus Poulette, Zack Wells

SMTC is proud to be presenting their shows at the nationally recognized Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, right in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Since 1975, SCA has been providing audiences with affordable access to unparalleled artists, diverse and inclusive programs, relevant and cutting-edge experiences, and performances from around the globe.

SMTC 'Brings Broadway's Favorites Back to Life' with fully-staged concert versions featuring the best talent from around the valley and a full live 20+ piece orchestra so that these shows can be heard and appreciated by audiences of all ages. Celebrating its 10th year in the valley, SMTC has been called "the best theatre company in AZ when it comes to presenting classic musicals." (Talkin' Broadway).

Performances for Sweeney Todd are Tuesday, March 31st @ 7:30pm and Wednesday, April 1st @ 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale ranging from $42 - $62, with Senior and Student discounts available, and can be purchased at www.ScottsdaleMusicalTheater.com or by calling (480) 499-TKTS (8587). Group rates are also available. Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is located at 7380 E. Second St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251.





