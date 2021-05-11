SPACE WARS Will Be Performed at the Gaslight Theatre This Summer

Space Wars will run at the Gaslight Theatre this summer!

Adventure abounds in The Gaslight Theatre's show Space Wars! Join Princess Layla and Duke Starfighter as they careen through the Galaxy defending freedom.

Will The Rebels stop the Evil Dark Visor before he destroys the Cosmos? Will the intergalactic smuggler Lance Jericho arrive in time to help them? Will the ancient sage Yoga teach Duke to follow The Course? Can Princess Layla's love tame Lance Jericho's rebel heart? Don't miss this intergalactic singing and dancing space odyssey and May the Farce Be with You!

Performances run June 10-August 29, 2021.

Get tickets at https://tix6.centerstageticketing.com/sites/gaslighttheatre6/event-details.php?e=525.