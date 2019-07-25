SMTC Announces Full Cast of MAN OF LA MANCHA
SMTC has announced its cast for Man of La Mancha, led by guest star Peter Scolari who takes on the role of Don Quixote in Man of LaMancha.
Peter Scolari is the Emmy Award-winner from iconic TV shows such as "Bosom Buddies" (opposite Tom Hanks), "Newhart" and more recently, "Girls" on HBO and "Gotham". On Broadway, he has appeared in Lucky Guy, Hairspray and Wicked.
Joining Scolari will be:
- Alexus Poulette Aldonza
- Hector Coris Sancho
- Jason Chacon Innkeeper
- Matt Newhard Padre
- Patrick Lose Dr. Carasco
- Krista Monaghan Antonia
- Estrella Para Housekeeper
- Josh Pike Barber
- Chris Fidler Pedro
- Addam Donada Jose
- Rudy Bogojevich Tenorio
- Keegan Luther Paco
- Ryan Monaghan Anselmo
- Dylan Romero Juan
- Thom Ratke Captain of the Guard
Ensemble: Anna Marie Casteneda, Kameron Cochrane, Karis Eliese, Kristen Gadzik, Ryley Hansen
Man of La Mancha is one of Broadway's most enduring and classic musicals. It is the heroic story of Don Quixote and his quest as a Knight Errant, righting all wrongs in search of his "Impossible Dream" while battling giants and ogres and windmills, all in the name of his Lady Dulcinea.
The production is directed by David Hock. Musical direction is by Joni Van Rossum with Kevin Hayward conducting the live 20 piece orchestra.