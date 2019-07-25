SMTC Announces Full Cast of MAN OF LA MANCHA

SMTC has announced its cast for Man of La Mancha, led by guest star Peter Scolari who takes on the role of Don Quixote in Man of LaMancha.

Peter Scolari is the Emmy Award-winner from iconic TV shows such as "Bosom Buddies" (opposite Tom Hanks), "Newhart" and more recently, "Girls" on HBO and "Gotham". On Broadway, he has appeared in Lucky Guy, Hairspray and Wicked.

Joining Scolari will be:

Alexus Poulette Aldonza

Hector Coris Sancho

Jason Chacon Innkeeper

Matt Newhard Padre

Patrick Lose Dr. Carasco

Krista Monaghan Antonia

Estrella Para Housekeeper

Josh Pike Barber

Chris Fidler Pedro

Addam Donada Jose

Rudy Bogojevich Tenorio

Keegan Luther Paco

Ryan Monaghan Anselmo

Dylan Romero Juan

Thom Ratke Captain of the Guard

Ensemble: Anna Marie Casteneda, Kameron Cochrane, Karis Eliese, Kristen Gadzik, Ryley Hansen

Man of La Mancha is one of Broadway's most enduring and classic musicals. It is the heroic story of Don Quixote and his quest as a Knight Errant, righting all wrongs in search of his "Impossible Dream" while battling giants and ogres and windmills, all in the name of his Lady Dulcinea.

The production is directed by David Hock. Musical direction is by Joni Van Rossum with Kevin Hayward conducting the live 20 piece orchestra.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You