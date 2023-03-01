Rosie's House To Host Great Performers Showcase At Divine Performance Hall, April 2

Rosie's House will host its Great Performance Showcase on April 2 at 4 pm in the Divine Performance Hall, 919 E. Jefferson. Tickets are free with RSVP at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227982®id=64&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Frosieshouse.org%2Fevents%2Fspecial-events%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Seating is limited.

The Great Performance Showcase is an annual event featuring instrumental and vocal solos performed by outstanding students enrolled in Rosie's House music program.

Selected by a panel of adjudicators, top students will showcase their artistry and musicality in this exhilarating concert for the general public. The performance will include musicians from the wide breadth of disciplines including pianists, vocalists, and instrumentalists from guitar, strings, and winds.

For more information on Rosie's House programs as well as details for the 2023-24 school year, visit rosieshouse.org or call 602-252-8475.



Founded on March 6, 1996 by Rosie and Woody Schurz, Rosie's House has grown from teaching just 15 students in a small renovated house in south Phoenix to one of the most respected free music programs in the nation, serving over 500 students K-12 in a wide-array of music disciplines. Taught by some of Arizona's top music educators and musicians, Rosie's House is nationally recognized for the positive impact it has on its students, their families and the community at large.