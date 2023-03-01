Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rosie's House To Host Great Performers Showcase At Divine Performance Hall, April 2

The Great Performance Showcase is an annual event featuring instrumental and vocal solos performed by outstanding students enrolled in Rosie's House music program.

Mar. 01, 2023  
Rosie's House will host its Great Performance Showcase on April 2 at 4 pm in the Divine Performance Hall, 919 E. Jefferson. Tickets are free with RSVP at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2227982®id=64&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Frosieshouse.org%2Fevents%2Fspecial-events%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Seating is limited.

Selected by a panel of adjudicators, top students will showcase their artistry and musicality in this exhilarating concert for the general public. The performance will include musicians from the wide breadth of disciplines including pianists, vocalists, and instrumentalists from guitar, strings, and winds.

For more information on Rosie's House programs as well as details for the 2023-24 school year, visit rosieshouse.org or call 602-252-8475.

Founded on March 6, 1996 by Rosie and Woody Schurz, Rosie's House has grown from teaching just 15 students in a small renovated house in south Phoenix to one of the most respected free music programs in the nation, serving over 500 students K-12 in a wide-array of music disciplines. Taught by some of Arizona's top music educators and musicians, Rosie's House is nationally recognized for the positive impact it has on its students, their families and the community at large.




The Nash Presents Hot Dogs & Jazz, a Free Concert and Lunch For Families
The Nash Presents Hot Dogs & Jazz, a Free Concert and Lunch For Families
The Nash announces its popular concerts for young kids and their families, Hot Dogs and Jazz. Held the last Saturday of each month, Hot Dogs and Jazz events include a live interactive concert of jazz and the blues, musician demonstrations of their instruments' sounds and techniques. After the show, families are invited onstage to visit with the band and enjoy a free hot dog lunch.
Review: DISNEYS FROZEN NATIONAL TOUR at Gammage Auditorium
Review: DISNEY'S FROZEN NATIONAL TOUR at Gammage Auditorium
What did our critic think of DISNEY'S FROZEN NATIONAL TOUR at Gammage Auditorium?
The Arizona Theatre Company Extends National Latine Playwrights Award Submissions
The Arizona Theatre Company Extends National Latine Playwrights Award Submissions
The Arizona Theatre Company submission extension for the 2023 National Latine Playwrights Award will end tomorrow Wednesday, March 1.
Review: Winding Road Theater Ensemble Flaunts Committed Cast with TICK, TICK...BOOM
Review: Winding Road Theater Ensemble Flaunts Committed Cast with TICK, TICK...BOOM
Staging choices notwithstanding, Winding Road's production is a moving personal encounter. It recalls the existential confrontation we tend to ignore until we come of age: Do we choose love or fear? What happens if we compromise our mission for comfort and security? The proverbial clock nears midnight -- what becomes of me?

Dance Heginbotham Will Present Performance Full of Athleticism, Humor, Theatricality This MonthDance Heginbotham Will Present Performance Full of Athleticism, Humor, Theatricality This Month
March 2, 2023

Dance Heginbotham will perform an evening of work in collaboration with Ethan Iverson, the critically acclaimed jazz composer, pianist and founding member of The Bad Plus, at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on March 25. 
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Comes to Anthem Next MonthTHE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Comes to Anthem Next Month
March 2, 2023

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) has announced their upcoming production of The SpongeBob Musical, a musical extravaganza with songs written by the most popular recording artists such as Aerosmith, John Legend, and Sara Bareilles. Fans of the show will be highly entertained by the stage version, but even if you have no knowledge of the television version, the stage production will surely not disappoint! 
March 1, 2023

​​​​​​​Rosie's House to host its Great Performance Showcase on April 2 at 4 pm in the Divine Performance Hall, 919 E. Jefferson.
March 1, 2023

The Nash announces its popular concerts for young kids and their families, Hot Dogs and Jazz. Held the last Saturday of each month, Hot Dogs and Jazz events include a live interactive concert of jazz and the blues, musician demonstrations of their instruments' sounds and techniques. After the show, families are invited onstage to visit with the band and enjoy a free hot dog lunch.
February 28, 2023

The Arizona Theatre Company submission extension for the 2023 National Latine Playwrights Award will end tomorrow Wednesday, March 1.
