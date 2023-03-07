Rosie's House Accepting Applications For 2023-24 School Year

Rosie's House, one of the nation's largest free after school music programs is accepting applications for its 2023-24 school year. The popular program is open to students of all ages and is taught by leading music teachers in the state.

Rosie's House students attend after-school group and private music lessons, perform in recitals and public performances, and connect through community service activities. Programs include piano, choir, band, strings, mariachi, guitar, percussion and digital music, as well as an early music education program for children ages 4 - 6.

Families interested in applying for the 2023-24 school year should visit rosieshouse.org/enrollment to complete the Interested Family Application. Interested families can also sign-up to tour the new building, learn more about classes, and view the after school program in action.

Located at 9th St. and Jefferson, Rosie's House's new 15,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility features the Divine Performance Hall, the Burton Digital Creativity Center, the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Rehearsal Hall, Classrooms, Piano lab, private studios and Youth & Family Center and Cafe.

In June, interested families are invited to attend a new family enrollment event at Rosie's House to discuss the program and select their class of choice. Because of the demand for the program, Rosie's House uses a lottery for student placement. Rosie's House 2023-24 school year begins in late August 2023.

For more information on Rosie's House, visit rosieshouse.org or call 602-252-8475.

Founded on March 6, 1996 by Rosie and Woody Schurz, Rosie's House has grown from teaching just 15 students in a small renovated house in south Phoenix to one of the most respected free music programs in the nation, serving over 500 students PreK-12 in a wide-array of music disciplines. Taught by some of Arizona's top music educators and musicians, Rosie's House is nationally recognized for the positive impact it has on its students, their families and the community at large.

For more information on Rosie's House, visit rosieshouse.org.