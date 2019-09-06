Rob And Laurie Glaser To Receive Arizona Theatre Company's Georgy Award

Longtime Arizona Theatre Company (Sean Daniels, Artistic Director; Billy Russo, Managing Director) supporters Rob and Laurie Glaser will receive The Georgy Award for their passionate commitment to theatre and ATC at Life is a Cabaret, the 2019 annual fund-raising gala on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Temple of Music & Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.

Co-chaired by Gail Giclas, Senior Vice President - Investments at Raymond James, and community volunteer Trisa Schorr, individual tickets are $275. Sponsorship opportunities are available beginning at $2,750. For more information, contact Chief Development Officer Julia Waterfall-Kanter at gala@arizonatheatre.org.

The Gala begins at 5 p.m. with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. The awards program, entertainment, dinner and dancing will begin at 6 p.m.

Entertaining on the main stage will be award-winning dancer and actress Jennifer Cody, who also will perform in ATC's production of Women in Jeopardy! that will close out the 2019/2020 season.

"Rob and Laurie Glaser are indispensable members of the Arizona Theatre Company family," said ATC Artistic Director Sean Daniels. "Their commitment and dedication has been integral in allowing ATC to provide rich, artistic entertainment in both Tucson and Phoenix and for us to bring in diverse and talented actors and incredible young people with an eye toward careers in acting. We are deeply grateful for their support."

Tucson residents for more than 40 years, the Glaser's involvement with ATC began over 15 years ago, ranging from serving on boards and committees to hosting ATC events in their home to "their generous and selfless time, talent and financial support," Daniels added.

For more than 34 years, Rob Glaser has been an Industrial Broker and Principle at Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR. Laurie has been a Residential Real Estate Agent at Long Realty for over 25 years.

Actress-dancer Cody starred in the original Broadway cast of Shrek the Musical and has performed in off-Broadway productions of Henry and Mudge, for which she earned a Drama League Award nomination, and in Junie B. Jones, among other plays. She also has performed in her hometown Geva Theatre Center's productions of Spamalot and the world premiere of Women in Jeopardy! She won an Annie Award for voicing Charlotte La Bouff in the Disney animated film, The Princess and the Frog, and has been featured in the television series Law & Order and Blue Bloods.

Also performing on stage at the Gala will be Kara Mikula, who appeared in ATC's production of Man of La Mancha and The Music Man and in the off-Broadway revivals of Allegro and The Cradle Will Rock.

For more information, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.





