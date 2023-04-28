Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE ROOMMATE at Theatre Artists Studio

Review: THE ROOMMATE at Theatre Artists Studio

The must-see production runs through May 7th at Theatre Artists Studio in Scottsdale, AZ.

Apr. 28, 2023  

Jen Silverman's star as a playwright has been in ascendance since 2018 when she knocked Off-Broadway audiences and critics off their seats with Collective rage: a play in 5 Betties; in essence, a queer and occasionally hazardous exploration; do you remember when you were in middle school and you read about Shackleton and how he explored the Antarctic? Imagine the Antarctic as a pussy and it's sort of like that.

That title, as elongated and quirky as it is, revealed the impulses of a revolutionary who was in the self-described business of constructive craziness. Her other plays (with tamer titles like The Moors, Phoebe in Winter, and Wink) have followed suit, often exploring themes of gender, sexuality, and power dynamics. It is fair to say that she is a creative subversive, if by that we mean that she aims to tip convention upside down and disrupt the way we see human relationships.

That's certainly the case in THE ROOMMATE, which opened on April 21st and runs through May 7th at Theatre Artists Studio in Scottsdale.

The play centers around two middle-aged women, Sharon (Jodie Weiss) and Robyn (Debra K. Stevens), who become roommates in a small Iowa town.

At first glance, it may appear that the play is tackling the subject of mid-life crises, but, as it progresses, something deeper and more unsettling is in the works. Despite their vastly different backgrounds and personalities, Sharon and Robyn form an unlikely bond as they reveal their innermost secrets and desires to one another.

Stevens and Weiss deliver stellar performances, each bringing a sense of authenticity and emotional depth to her role and creating two fully realized, nuanced, and relatable characters. Their chemistry on stage is palpable and electric. The result is one of the more memorable and dynamic Productions of the theatre season.

Add to the equation Silverman's sharp and witty writing, filled with one-liners and poignant moments of reflection, all delivered with clarity and emotional force by both performers.

Among these one-liners, one line stands out as the thematic message of the play ~ a clue to the playwright's subversive intentions and the driving force behind the evolution of the two characters.

As the two proceed with their self-introductions, Sharon (a one-time slam poet and ostensibly a multi-talented entrepreneurial sort, now on the run from her life in the Bronx) remarks that "I guess everybody wants to start over. Just burn it down and start over." Robyn (the divorced housewife left to ponder the meaning of her life and suddenly attracted by Sharon's boldness) replies: "All first poems are bad, but there is a great liberty in being bad."

"There is a great liberty in being bad." It's the bold message of the play and a call for personal liberation.

In the hands of Patti Suarez's astute and steady direction, the play is marked by brisk pacing. The wholesome set design and brisk lighting is a smart contrast to the dark undertones and emotional ripples of the roommates. Quite to the point, Suarez, Stevens, and Weiss have delivered a home run ~ a must-see!

THE ROOMMATE runs through May 7th at The Studio in Scottsdale.

Theatre Artists Studio ~ 4848 E. Cactus Road, Suite 406, Scottsdale, AZ ~ 602-765-0120 ~ https://www.thestudiophx.org/

Photo credit to Bill Phillips ~ L to R: Weiss, Stevens



Valley Youth Theatre Announces Mark Stoddard As New Associate Artistic Director Photo
Valley Youth Theatre Announces Mark Stoddard As New Associate Artistic Director
Valley Youth Theatre will welcome Mark Stoddard as the Associate Artistic Director of Valley Youth Theatre. Stoddard brings over 20 years in theatre education experience to VYT, most recently as the Theatre Director and Instructor at Xavier College Preparatory.  
SMoCA Will Host Artist and Curator Book Signing Event Photo
SMoCA Will Host Artist and Curator Book Signing Event
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) will host Print Matters: Artist Book-Signing on Saturday, May 13, from 2 to 3 p.m., during the museum's monthly Second Saturdays @ SMoCA.
Great AZ Puppet Theater to Present THE PRINCESS, THE UNICORN AND THE SMELLY-FOOT TROLL Photo
Great AZ Puppet Theater to Present THE PRINCESS, THE UNICORN AND THE SMELLY-FOOT TROLL
The Great AZ Puppet Theatre will present THE PRINCESS, THE UNICORN, AND THE SMELLY-FOOT TROLL from May 11 through 28.
Mary Chapin Carpenter Comes to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in June Photo
Mary Chapin Carpenter Comes to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in June
Mary Chapin Carpenter, illustrious for her historic impact on women’s songwriting and her skilled fusion of pop, folk and country artistry, will perform at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on June 13.

From This Author - Herbert Paine

Herb Paine ~ Herb has served as Senior Contributing Editor and lead reviewer for BWW's Phoenix Metro Region since 2014. He has been acclaimed as BEST THEATRE CRITIC by PHOENIX magazin... (read more about this author)


Review: THE ROOMMATE at Theatre Artists StudioReview: THE ROOMMATE at Theatre Artists Studio
April 28, 2023

The must-see production of Jen Silverman's THE ROOMMATE, directed by Patti Suarez and featuring the stellar performances of Debra K. Stevens and Jodie Weiss, runs through May 7th at Theatre Artists Studio in Scottsdale, AZ.
Review: A CHORUS LINE At The Phoenix Theatre CompanyReview: A CHORUS LINE At The Phoenix Theatre Company
April 10, 2023

The Phoenix Theatre Company's production of A CHORUS LINE, directed by Jeff Whiting runs through May 14th: It's 'not just a handsome production; to date it’s the standout of the current season.'
Review: PRU PAYNE at Arizona Theatre CompanyReview: PRU PAYNE at Arizona Theatre Company
April 3, 2023

PRU PAYNE, directed by Sean Daniels and featuring Mimi Kennedy and Gordon Clapp ~ Arizona Theatre Company's emotionally powerful production of Steven Drukman's play runs through April 16th at Herberger Theater Center in Phoenix.
Review: RESPECT: THE MUSICAL at Black Theatre TroupeReview: RESPECT: THE MUSICAL at Black Theatre Troupe
March 27, 2023

Black Theatre Troupe's lively and innovative production of RESPECT: THE MUSICAL, directed and choreographed by Patdro Harris, runs through April 9th.
Interview: Broadway Producer Julian SchlossbergInterview: Broadway Producer Julian Schlossberg
March 26, 2023

Producer Julian Schlossberg's autobiography, TRY NOT TO HOLD IT AGAINST ME, is a chronicle of singular moments and stars of Broadway.
share