RUMPLESTILTSKIN and More Coming Soon To Great AZ Puppet Theater

Get details on all the new shows coming to The Great AZ Puppet Theatre this summer.

RUMPELSTILTSKIN



Saturday, June 26 at 10am & 2pm; Sunday, June 27 at 2pm

A funny version of the classic story about the strange little fellow with the hard-to-guess name and the miller's daughter who must spin straw into gold. Recommended for ages 5 and up.



GOLDILOCKS

June 30-July 11 (NO SHOW ON JULY 4) -- Wednesdays-Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm

In this hilarious, slapstick version of the traditional tale there's big trouble for the three bears when the rude little girl with the golden curls visits their house. Recommended for ages 3 and up.



Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ . Masks are required for everyone age 3 and up -- please visit our website at https://azpuppets.org/safetyguidelines.php for our current COVID safety guidelines and requirements before your visit.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org