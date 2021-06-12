Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RUMPELSTILTSKIN Will Be Performed at the Great AZ Puppet Theater Beginning This Week

Rumpelstiltskin will be performed June 16-20 (Wednesday-Friday at 10am, Saturday at 10am & 2pm, Sunday at 2pm).

Jun. 12, 2021  

Starting Saturday, June 12 the Great Arizona Puppet Theater will be re-opening for indoor shows!

This is a funny version of the classic story about the strange little fellow with the hard-to-guess name and the miller's daughter who must spin straw into gold.

Advanced ticket purchase is required. Tickets are $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/. Also, please visit the website at https://azpuppets.org/safetyguidelines.php for current COVID safety guidelines and requirements before your visit.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org


