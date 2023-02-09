RAIN - A Tribute To The Beatles Comes To Chandler Center For The Arts

A Sunday night that would change the course of popular music, popular culture - and history, forever! Millions of Americans tuned into The Ed Sullivan Show to watch a group of four mop-topped Englishmen in dark suits who called themselves The Beatles.

Today, on the anniversary of that event, Chandler Center for the Arts announces RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES will come to the CCA on August 6, 2023 at 7 pm as part of its 2023/24 Season.

Presale for Chandler Center for the Arts Members will begin February 14 at 10 am, with General Public OnSale on February 17 at 10 am at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2680. Tickets are $65 / $75 / $85 / $125.

Experience the worlds' most iconic band and come celebrate The Best of Abbey Road Live with RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES. In addition to the updated sets that include state of the art LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content, RAIN will bring the "Abbey Road" album and the "Rooftop Concert" to life with the launch of the 2022-23 Tour.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that's as infectious as it is transporting. Let RAIN take you back with all of the greatest hits along with all of your other Beatles favorites! This adoring tribute will take you back to a time when all you needed was love, and a little help from your friends!

Like The Beatles, the onstage members of RAIN are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers in their own right!