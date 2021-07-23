Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Arizona Broadway Theatre

The 1986 movie musical, starring comedic legends Rick Moranis and Steve Martin, launched this story to its place in history as a cult classic.

Jul. 23, 2021  

Little Shop of Horrors is terrorizing Arizona Broadway Theatre! Get a first look here!

An alien species of plant assures Seymour that his wildest dreams will come true, as long as he promises to keep feeding him one thing...blood!

A deviously delicious Broadway smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre-goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the genius team behind this production.

Photo Credit: Arizona Broadway Theatre

Renee Kathleen Koher, Jazmin Moehring, Elise Daniells, and Blair Beasley

Renee Kathleen Koher

Renee Kathleen Koher, Jazmin Moehring, Elise Daniells, and Blair Beasley

Renee Kathleen Koher, Blair Beasley, Jazmin Moehring and Elise Daniells

Renee Kathleen Koher, Jamie Michael Parnell, Wesley Wilson

Renee Kathleen Koher, Rob Watson, Wesley Wilson

Elise Daniells, Jamie Parnell

Jazmin Moehring, Elise Daniells, Renee Kathleen Koher, and Blair Beasley

Jazmine Elise Daniells, Blair Beasley, Rob Watson, and Jazmin Moehring

Isaac Wesley Wilson

Jamie Michael Parnell

Jamie Michael Parnell

Jazmin Moehring , Blair Beasley , and Elise Daniells

Jazmin Moehring, Blair Beasley, and Elise Daniells

Rob Watson, Elise Daniells, Blair Beasley, and Jazmin Moehring

Rob Watson

Rob Watson, Matt Griesgraber

Jamie Michael Parnell, Daniell, Jazmin Moehring

Jamie Michael Parnell, Blair Beasley, Jazmin Moehring

Jamie Michael Parnell, Elise Daniells, Jazmin Moehring, and Blair Beasley

Jamie Michael Parnell

Jamie Michael Parnell

Jamie Michael Parnell

Isaac Wesley Wilson and Renee Kathleen Koher

Isaac Wesley Wilson and Audrey II

Isaac Wesley Wilson

Isaac Wesley Wilson

Isaac Wesley Wilson

Isaac Wesley Wilson

Isaac Wesley Wilson

Elise Daniells, Blair Beasley, and Jazmin Moehring, Rob Watson

Elise Daniells, Blair Beasley, and Jazmin Moehring

Elise Daniells, Jazmin Moehring, Blair Beasley, Jamie Michael Parnell

Jazmin Moehring, Blair Beasley, and Elise Daniells


