Photos: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Arizona Broadway Theatre

Little Shop of Horrors is terrorizing Arizona Broadway Theatre! Get a first look here!

An alien species of plant assures Seymour that his wildest dreams will come true, as long as he promises to keep feeding him one thing...blood!

A deviously delicious Broadway smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre-goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the genius team behind this production.

The 1986 movie musical, starring comedic legends Rick Moranis and Steve Martin, launched this story to its place in history as a cult classic.

Photo Credit: Arizona Broadway Theatre