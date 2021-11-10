Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Arizona Broadway Theatre Presents URINETOWN

Nov. 10, 2021  

Arizona Broadway Theatre presents Urinetown, onstage November 4-14, 2021.

Check out photos below!

In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage caused by a 20-year drought has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom! Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America's greatest art forms. Don't miss this hilariously funny, fast-paced, and touchingly honest musical at Arizona Broadway Theatre with a young adult cast.

For more information visit: https://azbroadway.org/event/urinetown/

Photo credit: Scott Samplin

