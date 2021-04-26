Phoenix Theatre Company Announces Lineup of Indoor Summer Performances

Phoenix Theatre Company has announced its lineup of indoor summer performances! The season will kick off on June 2 with Becoming Dr. Ruth.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.phoenixtheatre.com/.

Check out the full lineup below!

Becoming Dr. Ruth

June 2, 2021 to June 27, 2021

Mainstage Theatre

The incredible journey of the girl who fled Nazi Germany and became American's most famous sex therapist

Everyone knows Dr. Ruth Westheimer as America's most famous sex therapist. Few know her incredible journey to get there. Becoming Dr. Ruth is filled with the humor, honesty, and life-affirming spirit of Karola Ruth Siegel, the girl who fled the Nazis in the Kindertransport, joined the Haganah in Jerusalem as a sniper, struggled as a single mother newly-arrived in America - and eventually became "Dr. Ruth," America's Sex Therapist. A triumphant and heartwarming story of a woman who found her own unique place in the world.

Daddy Long Legs

Directed by Robbie Harper

June 23, 2021 to July 18, 2021

Hormel Theatre

The heartwarming Cinderella-story musical full of wit and mystery

A heartwarming Cinderella story about a witty young woman and her mysterious benefactor, this award-winning off-Broadway hit musical offers gorgeous, soaring melodies. It follows Jerusha Abbott, who has grown up in an orphanage but is sent to college by a mysterious benefactor so she may learn to be a writer. The benefactor requires just one thing - that she write to him monthly, even though he will not respond. Her letters to him paint a moving portrait of the development of her mind and spirit, and she emerges as a fiercely independent, intelligent woman, who is destined to find love where she least expects it.

Pump Boys and Dinettes

Directed By Michael Barnard

July 23, 2021 to August 22, 2021

Mainstage Theatre

This summer's high-octane country music blowout!

L.M and Jim run a filling station down Highway 57 in Grand Ole Opry country. Across the way is a diner operated by Rhetta and Prudie. You wouldn't guess it, but these diamonds-in-the-rough can deliver a toe-tapping evening of country western songs on guitar, piano, bass, and even a kitchen utensil or two, including lively foot-stompers like "Farmer Tan" and "The Night Dolly Parton Was Almost Mine!" It's a good, ol' fashioned, "just for fun" time!