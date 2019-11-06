Phoenix Girls Chorus Will Perform 'A Desert Carol' at The Church of the Epiphany

Bringing their bright smiles and warm spirits, The Phoenix Girls Chorus comes to Tempe to perform a heart-warming holiday concert, "A Desert Carol" Saturday December 7 at 7:30 pm at The Church of the Epiphany, 2222 S. Price Road.

Led by Executive Artistic Director Danya Tiller, over 50 middle- and high school - aged members of the Phoenix Girls Chorus will perform uplifting and beautiful selections of music for the holidays. Featuring the accompaniment of harpist Heidi Hernandez, the Phoenix Girls Chorus' Cantabile and Bella choirs will perform selected movements from Benjamin Britten's breathtaking A Ceremony of Carols, as well as traditional carols and sentimental holiday selections sung a capella.

Pre-sale tickets for "A Desert Carol" concert are $15 for general seats, $25 for premium seats and $10 for students, seniors and military. Tickets may be purchased at girlschorus.org.

The Phoenix Girls Chorus is comprised of 110 young women ages 7 - 18 from all areas of the Valley. Through the organization, these young women form lasting friendships while developing strength, confidence and independence. Girls participating in the Phoenix Girls Chorus attend weekly rehearsals to develop their vocal and performance skills, learn the intricacies of music theory and participate in fund-raising and community service projects throughout the year. Girls are selected by audition and participate in 5 different choirs based on age and skill level. In addition, each year, The Phoenix Girls Choir embarks on a summer tour, serving as arts and culture ambassadors for Phoenix. Phoenix Girls Chorus' top choir, Cantabile, recently won first place in their choir division and was also awarded a gold diploma for their excellence in performance at the Franz Schubert International Choral Competition.





