Phoenix Comediennes 'The Ladies' Perform Drive In Pop Up Shows in June

Following their sold-out performances in May, physical comediennes "The Ladies" have added performances of their pop-up drive in show, "Ladies in the Headlights!" to be held June 6 and 13 at 8:00 and 8:30 pm.

"Ladies in the Headlights" is a 15 minute drive-up pop-up performance designed for parking lots. Audience members reserve a parking spot, drive in, and watch The Ladies perform by the light of their high-beams and to the soundtrack broadcast through their car radios.

Tickets are $19.99 per car and are on sale now at wearetheladies.net.

The Ladies in the Headlights performance location and directions will be sent to ticket holders 24 hours prior, to performance date. Participants should tune their car radios to 88.1 to hear the performance.

Set in a parking lot and performed to a soundtrack as varied as Kenny G and Ultra Lounge, The Ladies break free from the pressures of motherhood and housework by expressing themselves with their best moves. The result is an utterly wacky and uproarious show as audiences delight in their zany physical comedy, laugh at their charming awkwardness and see what happens when we can be released from taking life too seriously.

For tickets and information visit WeAreTheLadies.net

The Ladies are a zany, awkward pair of moms, clinging to the past to get through today.

With a fresh ability to laugh at life's most routine moments, physical comediennes Marlene Strang and Leanne Schmidt have been performing together since 2017. They bring their wacky and awkward style of movement and live theater into the most surprising and unexpected locations.

Professionally trained dancers, they have been featured at Triskelion Arts in Brooklyn NYC, the Beta Dance Festival in Phoenix, Center for Visual Arts in Denver, the Regional Alternative Dance Festival in Kalamazoo and were showcased at the 50th Anniversary of Dance at ASU. Previous productions include "Ladies Gone Mild" and "Let Your Lady Out" in venues around the Valley.

