Phoenix Chorale Presents RE:BIRTH, March 18-20

A sense of spring, renewal and hope inspires the Grammy-winning Phoenix Chorale as it performs "re:BIRTH," March 18 - 20, 2022. Single tickets for re:BIRTH are $42 and are on sale at phoenixchorale.org. Discounts for students, seniors and those currently serving in the military are available.

Highlighting the concert will be the world premiere of a new work, Out of the Ashes composed by Phoenix Chorale soprano Kira Zeeman Rugen, with text written by Phoenix' poet laureate Rosemarie Dombrowski. Out of the Ashes reflects on Phoenix's namesake bird - perhaps the most enduring symbol of birth and rebirth.

The Chorale will also perform Aaron Copland's masterpiece written for mezzo-soprano solo and chorus "In the Beginning," as part of its Phoenix Masterworks Series. Phoenix Masterworks is a series of concerts celebrating some of the most timeless and inspiring works from the Renaissance to the present day.

Rounding out the program the Phoenix Chorale will also perform Tanzen und Springen by Hans Leo Hassler (1564-1612), Felix Mendelssohn's (1809-1847) Der Erste Frühlingstag (the first day of Springtime), Three English Folksongs from Ralph Vaughan Williams, as well as contemporary pieces Io son la primavera from William Hawley (US, b.1950), Sing to the moon by Laura Mvula (b.1986) and There will come soft rains from Connor J Koppin (US, b.1991).

PHOENIX CHORALE i??re:BIRTH i??MARCH 18 - 7:30 pm

LA CASA DE CRISTO LUTHERAN CHURCH 6300 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

MARCH 19 - 7:30 pm TRINITY EPISCOPAL CATHEDRAL 100 W. Roosevelt St., Phoenix, 85003

MARCH 20 - 3:00 pm CAMELBACK BIBLE CHURCH 3900 E. Stanford Dr., Paradise Valley