Phoenix Chorale Presents A CHORALE CHRISTMAS: NAVIDAD Next Month

Phoenix Chorale celebrates the holidays by shining a light on the wealth of Spanish and Latin music that pertains to this special time of year. A CHORALE CHRISTMAS: NAVIDAD will be performed in venues around the Valley, December 15-19, 2022. Single tickets for A CHORALE CHRISTMAS: NAVIDAD are $45 for adults, $23 for youth and $39 for Seniors and Active Duty/Veterans. Tickets can be purchased at phoenixchorale.org

Filled with glorious holiday music to inspire the season, A CHORALE CHRISTMAS will feature the Grammy-winning Phoenix Chorale performing arrangements of Renaissance Spanish Catholic priest Francisco Guerrero, folk songs from the Catalan region of Spain and composer Ariel Ramirez, beloved for his Argentinian folk songs. Phoenix Chorale will also commemorate the 150th anniversary of Ralph Vaughan Williams with the nostalgia-fueled Fantasia on Christmas Carols as well as dazzling arrangements of Holiday favorite songs. There are also opportunities for the audience to sing a long throughout the concert, to put everyone in the holiday spirit.

Performance Dates

Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:30 pm,

Brophy Chapel, 4701 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85012

Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:30pm,

Pinnacle Presbyterian Church, 25150 N. Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:30pm,

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt St., Phoenix, AZ 85003

Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:00pm,

Camelback Bible Church, 3900 E. Stanford Dr., Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:30pm,

Brophy Chapel, 4701 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85012