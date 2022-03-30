Phoenix Chorale Performs Massive SPEM IN ALIUM, April 29-May 1

Considered by many to be the masterpiece of Renaissance choral music, the Phoenix Chorale performs Thomas Tallis' SPEM IN ALIUM, April 29 - May 1.

SPEM IN ALIUM is a completely ethereal choral experience; a 40 part motet, with each independent voice singing their own unique line of music. 'SPEM' will be performed by the 28 members of the Phoenix Chorale and 12 specially invited singers from across the Valley. Tallis' masterwork, created 452 years ago, is considered one of the top 10 pieces every choral fan should hear in their lifetime. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be surrounded by this immersive experience, right here in Phoenix.

Led by Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas, SPEM will be performed April 29 at 7:30 pm at Camelback Bible Church, 3900 E. Stanford, April 30 at 7:30 pm in downtown Phoenix at Trinity Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt and May 1 in North Scottsdale at Pinnacle Presbyterian Church, 25150 N. Pima Road.

Single tickets for "SPEM" are $42 and are on sale at phoenixchorale.org. Discounts for students, seniors and those currently serving in the military are available.

As part of the "SPEM" program, Phoenix Chorale will also perform Toby Hession's She walks in beauty and Jake Runestad's Let my love be heard, as well Sir John Tavener's Song for Athene which was sung at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales. The concert will also include the lyrical In the Middle by Dale Trumbore, who will be coming from Los Angeles to play piano accompaniment for her piece.