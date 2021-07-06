Phoenix Chorale Appoints Nicole Belmont New Executive Director

Phoenix Chorale has appointed its new Executive Director, Nicole Belmont, a prominent business and choral leader to lead the Grammy Award Winning Phoenix Chorale.

Belmont brings great passion and understanding of choral music to the Chorale, as well as a full suite of professional business development, marketing strategy and creative skills which she utilized to generate significant growth of the innovative choral organization, Choral Chameleon, based in New York City. As Executive Director, she facilitated the evolution of the choral concert experience, drawing new audiences via production innovations, front of house ambience, and engaging and diverse content to showcase the work of a wide array of composers, styles and collaborators from other disciplines.

As a Senior Strategist for 16 years for major media agencies in New York City including Dentsu and MDC Media Partners networks, Belmont led communications planning strategy for such clients as the wine and spirits giants Moët Hennessy and Diageo, and for beloved brands of Procter & Gamble and JM Smucker.

"Choral music for me is the magical meeting of voices and space. Whether you encounter it in a lofty cathedral, or a resonant unconventional space, it's an art-form that cannot help but to move the listener. Through languages known or unknown, composers both ancient and contemporary have spoken to the human condition through music, and they allow us to explore our personal and collective thoughts, beliefs and emotions in a truly healthy way. It is my utter passion to bring people closer to this transformative art-form and to hold up the people who make it and shape it." Nicole Belmont

Active in the US choral community, Belmont is a member of Chorus America, ACDA an Artist Fellow of the National Arts Club, and was a member of Chorus America's Advanced Management Institute for Professional Choruses in 2020. She has a BA in Politics, Philosophy & Economics from Oxford University. As a soprano, she has been performing with the 150-member masterworks choir The Choral Society of Grace Church and with Choral Chameleon's 50-member semi-professional Chorus.

"We are thrilled to welcome the extraordinary Nicole Belmont to our Phoenix Chorale family. With Nicole's addition to our already outstanding team of artists and staff, we are fully primed to reopen to the public with an exciting 62nd season." - Lynne Traverse, Board Chair

Belmont was unanimously selected from a roster of over 30 applicants during an extensive 6 month national search of choral leaders.

"Nicole's ability to build, inspire and collaborate will be a tremendous addition to the Phoenix arts community." Mary K. Farrington-Lorch, Phoenix Chorale Search Committee Chair

"Nicole's sincere love for choral music shone through in the interview process, further evidenced by her track record both as an experienced singer and on staff with the innovative New York-based ensemble, Choral Chameleon. I am excited to continue strengthening our excellent team at the Phoenix Chorale and to further our vision of creating a community through song." - Christopher Gabbitas, Artistic Director

Belmont and Artistic Director Christopher Gabbitas will lead the Phoenix Chorale as it resumes live performances for the 2021-22 Season, beginning in October.

For more information on Phoenix Chorale, visit phoenixchorale.org.