Phoenix Boys Choir Presents PBC PLAYLIST: 75 YEARS OF SONG

Performances are May 12 and 14.

Apr. 06, 2023  
The Phoenix Boys Choir marks the culmination of its 75th Anniversary Year with two monumental concerts in Mesa and Phoenix. PBC PLAYLIST: 75 YEARS OF SONG will be held Friday May 12 at 7 PM at Mesa Arts Center, 1. E. Main St, Mesa and Sunday May 14 at 1 pm at Orpheum Theatre, 203 W. Adams.

Tickets are $25/$35 adults, $15 students and are on sale at boyschoir.org

PBC PLAYLIST: 75 YEARS OF SONG will pay homage to the legacies of former Artistic Directors Dr. Harvey K. Smith and Maestro Georg Stangelberger, as well as showcase the new vision and energy of the Boys Choir under its current Artistic Director, Herbert Washington, himself a PBC alumni.

Highlights include timeless classics with a Broadway flare including Over The Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz, Consider Yourself from Oliver! and such audience favorites as Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah, Carry on Wayward Son, and (Get Your Kicks On) Route 66.

The concert will also include the performance of pieces specifically written for the Phoenix Boys Choir through its New Works Rising competition. PBC PLAYLIST 75 YEARS OF SONG will feature the world premiere performance of The Journey, by Michigan's Jeffrey Cobb, and The Spirit of Adventure, by Phoenix-based composer Ryan Gunderson. These pieces were selected as first and second prize winners from more than 90 entries.

Since 1947, the PBC has provided thousands of boys with an experience of a lifetime by offering a youth development program that fosters leadership, self-respect, creativity and global citizenship through the power of music. The PBC has an impressive history of achievements it is celebrating this season through concerts and special events.




