Phoenix Boys Choir Perform Transcendent Winter Holiday Concerts Next Month

Performances run December 9-17.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS at Black Theatre Troupe Photo 3 Review: THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS at Black Theatre Troupe
DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL To Tour to Los Angeles, Dallas & More Photo 4 DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL To Tour to Los Angeles, Dallas & More

Phoenix Boys Choir Perform Transcendent Winter Holiday Concerts Next Month

Phoenix Boys Choir, a tradition in Phoenix for over 75 years, brings its annual holiday concerts to the Valley, December 9-17.

 

Led by Artistic Director Herbert Washington, the pure voices of the Phoenix Boys Choir bring special joy to the holiday season. This year's concert, titled TRANSCENDENT WINTER will be held at multiple venues around the city, including the MIM (Musical Instrument Museum) St. Luke Lutheran Church Mesa, Brophy Chapel in Phoenix, and Camelback Bible Church in Paradise Valley. (View full schedule below.)

 

Tickets range from $25 - $38.50 and are on sale at boyschoir.org. (Discounts for students and seniors available; Kids 12 and under are free)

 

The program will showcase expertly crafted music featuring a chamber orchestra, solo artists, alumni, and audience members in harmony with PBC choristers.

 

A highlight of the series will be the world premiere of "Mwanga Mkali Aita (The Bright Light Calls)," by Arizona composer Michael Bryson. This exciting and energetic piece was awarded the 2nd-place prize in the Phoenix Boys Choir's 2023 New Works Rising Choral Composition Competition. 




RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

1
Fountain Hills Theater Announces The Opening Of NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICA Photo
Fountain Hills Theater Announces The Opening Of NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS MUSICAL!

Fountain Hills Theater announces the opening of 'Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical!' book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggins.

2
ELF THE MUSICAL JR. Comes to Fountain Hills Youth Theater in December Photo
ELF THE MUSICAL JR. Comes to Fountain Hills Youth Theater in December

“Elf the Musical Jr.” is directed by Ross Collins and produced by Marcie Rozalsky and Lauren Miller, with musical direction by Miciah Dodge and choreography by Raelyn Burkhart. 

3
Phoenix Boys Choir Perform Transcendent Winter Holiday Concerts Next Month Photo
Phoenix Boys Choir Perform Transcendent Winter Holiday Concerts Next Month

Phoenix Boys Choir, a tradition in Phoenix for over 75 years, brings its annual holiday concerts to the Valley, December 9-17.

4
Arizona Theatre Company Kicks Off Holiday Season With SCROOGE!, Companys New Musical Based Photo
Arizona Theatre Company Kicks Off Holiday Season With SCROOGE!, Company's New Musical Based On Classic Story

Arizona Theatre Company has announced it is kicking off the holiday season with Scrooge!, the company's new holiday musical adaptation of the Oscar-nominated film of the same name created by Oscar-winning, Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated composer Leslie Bricusse and directed by Broadway director and ATC's own Matt August.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Eric Idle Announces Steve Martin is 'God' in SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Eric Idle Announces Steve Martin is 'God' in SPAMALOT on Broadway
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy Video
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy
Character Breakdown: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
POTUS, OR BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE in Phoenix POTUS, OR BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE
Stray Cat Theatre (12/01-12/16)Tracker
Fall Dance Concert: Offerings in Phoenix Fall Dance Concert: Offerings
MCC Performing Arts Center (11/16-11/16)
Don Giovanni in Phoenix Don Giovanni
Symphony Hall (4/20-4/21)
Potential Show in Phoenix Potential Show
Lyric Theatre (8/22-6/29)
remove in Phoenix remove
remove (4/25-2/07)
The Barber of Seville in Phoenix The Barber of Seville
Symphony Hall (1/27-1/28)
Mean Girl High School Version in Phoenix Mean Girl High School Version
Musical Theatre of Anthem (1/06-1/07)
It's a Wonderful Life in Phoenix It's a Wonderful Life
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (11/16-12/30)
Romeo & Juliette in Phoenix Romeo & Juliette
Symphony Hall (3/02-3/03)
7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show in Phoenix 7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-6/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You