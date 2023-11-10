Phoenix Boys Choir Perform Transcendent Winter Holiday Concerts Next Month

Phoenix Boys Choir, a tradition in Phoenix for over 75 years, brings its annual holiday concerts to the Valley, December 9-17.

Led by Artistic Director Herbert Washington, the pure voices of the Phoenix Boys Choir bring special joy to the holiday season. This year's concert, titled TRANSCENDENT WINTER will be held at multiple venues around the city, including the MIM (Musical Instrument Museum) St. Luke Lutheran Church Mesa, Brophy Chapel in Phoenix, and Camelback Bible Church in Paradise Valley. (View full schedule below.)

Tickets range from $25 - $38.50 and are on sale at boyschoir.org. (Discounts for students and seniors available; Kids 12 and under are free)

The program will showcase expertly crafted music featuring a chamber orchestra, solo artists, alumni, and audience members in harmony with PBC choristers.

A highlight of the series will be the world premiere of "Mwanga Mkali Aita (The Bright Light Calls)," by Arizona composer Michael Bryson. This exciting and energetic piece was awarded the 2nd-place prize in the Phoenix Boys Choir's 2023 New Works Rising Choral Composition Competition.