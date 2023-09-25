Phoenix Boys Choir Hosts SPOOKTOBER A Free Halloween Event

The Phoenix Boys Choir announces that it will host a free Halloween event for families at its headquarters, 1131 E. Missouri on October 28 from 5 to 7 pm.

An evening of family fun, the Phoenix Boys Choir rehearsal hall and outdoor area will be transformed for this festive SPOOKTOBER, featuring costume contests, "Trunk or Treat," carnival games and "spooky serenades," performed by the Boys Choir's Town, Cadet and Neighborhood Choirs. Guests are invited to search for "The Lost Chorister" in the Spooktober Haunted House. ($2 admission).

SPOOKTOBER kicks off the Phoenix Boys Choir's 2023-24 Season which will begin with their public performances for the holidays, December 10 - 17.

Youth interested in joining the Phoenix Boys Choir or the Phoenix Boys Choir and Girls Choir's Neighborhood Choir can visit boyschoir.org for more information.

The Phoenix Boys Choir provides choral music training, education, performance opportunities and learning experiences that instill excellent musicianship and critical values in young people. Our program develops responsible, caring, creative young people who will be our future leaders and citizens endowed with a passion for the performing arts and community.

Each year, Phoenix Boys Choir offers a full season of concert performances offering a wide repertoire from classical to popular selections. The Choir tours domestically and internationally, participate in music festivals, and sing with other professional groups.

Phoenix Boys Choir has a rich 75-year history that has been a source of community pride for the region. It has performed with the Phoenix Symphony, Arizona Opera, Phoenix Chorale, and Orpheus Male Chorus of Phoenix and for four U.S. presidents. Phoenix Boys Choir has been honored to participate in many iconic local and national events including Alice Cooper's Christmas Pudding and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. It has won a GRAMMY Award and its recording of "Somewhere over the Rainbow" was featured in the trailer for the 75th Anniversary re-release of "The Wizard of Oz."