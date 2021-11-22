Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Phoenix Boys Choir Delights Audiences With Holiday Concerts Around The Valley, December 3-19

Led by Artistic Director Herbert Washington, the angelic voices of the Boys Choir bring special joy to the holiday season

Nov. 22, 2021  

Phoenix Boys Choir, a tradition in Phoenix for nearly 75 years, brings its annual holiday concerts to the Valley, December 3-19.

Led by Artistic Director Herbert Washington, the angelic voices of the Boys Choir bring special joy to the holiday season. This year's concert, titled Let All The World Sing will be held at multiple venues around the city, including St. Luke Lutheran Church in Mesa, Brophy Chapel in Phoenix, and Camelback Bible Church in Paradise Valley. (View full schedule below.)

Tickets range from $15 - $25, (kids 12 and under are free) and are on sale at boyschoir.org.
The Phoenix Boys Choir will perform seasonal favorites such as Joy to the World, O Come, All Ye Faithful, Let It Snow, Hark! the Herald Angels Sing, and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas. The singers will be performing music from around the world as well as stunning choral a cappella pieces. Highlighting the concert, The Phoenix Boys Choir will be joined by top Valley musicians comprising the chamber orchestra for the concert, including a string quartet, organ, flute, percussion and brass. Don't miss this spectacular and uplifting holiday event!


Learn more at boyschoir.org or 602-469-0480.


