Phoenix Boys Choir Announces New Works Rising Winners

Grammy-award winning Phoenix Boys Choir (PBC) has announced the three prize-winning entries in its inaugural choral composition competition, New Works Rising. The winning compositions were selected from 92 submissions received from composers around the United States and the world. Artistic Director Herbert Washington said, "I'm thrilled for our singers to premiere these absolutely incredible works written especially for them. This opportunity will not only enrich their musical experience, but will allow us to offer our audiences something truly unique."

PBC will premiere the newly-composed choral works as part of its 2022-2023 75th Anniversary Season, themed Phoenix Boys Choir: Your Passport to the World. The announced winners include:

FIRST PRIZE: Jeffrey Cobb (Michigan) The Journey

SECOND PRIZE: Ryan Gunderson (Arizona) The Spirit of Adventure

THIRD PRIZE: Giorgio Susana (Italy) Jubilate, be joyful!

New Works Rising was launched in April 2022 in conjunction with the celebration of PBC's 75th anniversary. A diverse and distinguished panel of composers, conductors, and performers served as competition adjudicators, including Dr. Andre Thomas, Ruth Dwyer, Jim Papoulis, Kurt Bestor, Nilo Alcala, ASU's Dr. Jace Saplan, Dr. Kira Zeeman Rugen and PBC Artistic Director Herbert Washington. Philippines-based adjudicator Nilo Alcala observed, "The Phoenix Boys Choir is in for an awesome treat when they perform the winning pieces of the inaugural New Works Rising Composition Competition! Bravi to everyone that joined and congratulations especially to our winners!"

Second prize winner and Phoenix-based composer Ryan Gunderson shared, "I am deeply honored and absolutely ecstatic that my composition, The Spirit of Adventure, was selected as one of the winners of the 2022 New Works Rising competition! Writing this piece quickly became a passion project. It was more than just a submission - it turned into my mission to inspire love, creativity, risk-taking, life, and audacity with the creation of this piece. I hope audiences and performers will dare to live life to the fullest after hearing this piece and interacting with the text."

Founded in 1947, the Grammy-award winning Phoenix Boys Choir (PBC) was created to give boys the opportunity to sing, to work together as artists and to express their emotional lives. PBC continues a long tradition of boys singing music created especially for them, a tradition that shows the special and ethereal sound of the unchanged boy's voice. Phoenix Boys Choir programs for boys ages 7 to 14 feature training in voice, music theory and performance, and touring nationally and internationally. Ensemble and performance opportunities for older teen boys and adult men are also offered. Auditions are underway at www.boyschoir.org/join.