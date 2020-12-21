Phoenix-Based Production Company Produces Bay Area Church's First-Ever Film, CHRISTMAS LIGHT

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing churches everywhere to halt meeting together, Artisan Productions, a Phoenix-based company, has produced a film entitled, Christmas Light for Northgate Christian Fellowship , a church with campuses in Benicia and San Francisco California. The film will be live-streamed on Northgate's website, thisis.church/online on December 22, 23 and 24, 2020 at 7pm (pst) and will be available on demand starting Christmas Day.

Christmas Light was shot in and around Benicia and San Francisco featuring talented local actors and musicians. The story is specific to 2020 and the challenges of living in a world ravaged by COVID-19.

"We are always looking to push the typical boundaries of storytelling and communication in this digital world, especially for churches," says Artisan Co-Owner, Paul Dowler. "We applaud Northgate Senior Pastor, Larry Davis, for his confidence in putting budget toward the film in this difficult time in efforts to reach their communities and beyond in a unique way this holiday season."

Check out the trailer below!