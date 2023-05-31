Phoenix Art Museum And Center For Creative Photography Appoint New Photography Curator

Emilia Mickevicius named the Norton Family Assistant Curator of Photography, a curatorial position shared between Phoenix Art Museum and the Center.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: BYE BYE BIRDIE at Hale Centre Theatre Photo 3 Review: BYE BYE BIRDIE at Hale Centre Theatre
Review: A SOLDIERS PLAY at ASU Gammage Photo 4 Review: A SOLDIERS PLAY at ASU Gammage

Phoenix Art Museum And Center For Creative Photography Appoint New Photography Curator

Phoenix Art Museum (PhxArt) and the University of Arizona Center for Creative Photography (CCP) announce Emilia Mickevicius, PhD, as the newly appointed Norton Family Assistant Curator of Photography. Mickevicius will divide her time between the two institutions, working with CCP's world-renowned collections to curate exhibitions that will be presented in Phoenix Art Museum's Doris and John Norton Gallery for the Center for Creative Photography. She comes to PhxArt and CCP from the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA), where she has served as curatorial assistant in the photography department since 2019. Mickevicius begins her role on June 5, 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Emilia Mickevicius to Phoenix Art Museum,” said Jeremy Mikolajczak, the Sybil Harrington Director and CEO of Phoenix Art Museum. “The Norton Family Assistant Curator of Photography position is integral to our valued and longstanding partnership with the Center for Creative Photography, and with her significant experience in researching and organizing exhibitions for institutions such as SFMOMA, the Art Institute of Chicago, and RISD Museum, Mickevicius will bring invaluable expertise to the Museum's photography exhibitions.”

“Dr. Mickevicius has a sophisticated and nuanced understanding of photography and is invested in making the Center's collection and the resulting exhibitions engaging, educational, and welcoming to everyone who comes to Phoenix Art Museum,” said Rebecca A. Senf, PhD, chief curator at the Center for Creative Photography. “Her authentic passion and contagious enthusiasm for photographs is a delight to experience.”

As Norton Family Assistant Curator of Photography, Mickevicius will work with CCP's renowned photography collection to curate exhibitions for Phoenix Art Museum as part of an ongoing partnership between the two Arizona institutions, which began in 2006. The mission of the innovative collaboration, made possible thanks to the generosity of Mr. And Mrs. John R. Norton, is to bring vibrant photography exhibitions, featuring works from the Center's unparalleled collections, to new and larger audiences. Founded in 1975 by renowned photographer Ansel Adams and Dr. John Schaefer, then-president of the University of Arizona, CCP is the premier research collection of American photographic fine art and archives. Over the past two decades, PhxArt and CCP have presented nearly 40 exhibitions that have fostered deeper engagement and understanding of some of the most important photographic works of the 20th century among local, regional, and national audiences.

“I am delighted to bring my passion and expertise in the field of photography to this role of Norton Family Assistant Curator of Photography, and I look forward to building upon the history of collaboration and partnership between Phoenix Art Museum and the Center for Creative Photography,” said Mickevicius. “I am excited to work with the Center's celebrated collection, develop new research and scholarship about its significant holdings, and create dynamic programming that engages, educates, and inspires Museum visitors year-round.”

Emilia Mickevicius is an art historian and curator who specializes in 20th century and contemporary U.S. photography. In her role as curatorial assistant in SFMOMA's photography department, she organized and contributed to exhibitions such as Inside Out: Selections from the Sack Photographic Trust (2023); Sightlines: Photographs from the Collection (2022); A Living for Us All: Artists and the WPA (2022); and Kinship: Photography and Connection (2023), as well as the forthcoming presentation, Sea Change: Photographs from the Collection (2023). Prior to joining SFMOMA, Mickevicius held positions in curatorial departments at the Art Institute of Chicago and RISD Museum. In 2019, she received her doctoral degree in the History of Art and Architecture from Brown University, where her dissertation focused on the 1975 George Eastman Museum landscape photography exhibition, New Topographics. Her research has been supported by the Henry Luce Foundation/American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS), the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, the Center for Creative Photography, and the Getty Research Institute. She received her undergraduate degree in art history from the University of Chicago.

The next photography exhibition organized by Phoenix Art Museum and the Center for Creative Photography will premiere in the Museum's Doris and John Norton Gallery for the Center for Creative Photography in December 2023. More information will be available soon at phxart.org and ccp.arizona.edu.




RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

Esteban Will Perform Summer Concerts at Sound Bites Grill Photo
Esteban Will Perform Summer Concerts at Sound Bites Grill

Renowned for his emotive performances and exemplary classical and flamenco guitar, the critically acclaimed Esteban will be performing multiple must-attend intimate concerts at Sound Bites Grill in Sedona this summer. 

Review: I CANT GIVE YOU ANYTHING BUT LOVE at Chinese Theatre Photo
Review: I CAN'T GIVE YOU ANYTHING BUT LOVE at Chinese Theatre

Susan Morgan Cooper's documentary, I CAN’T GIVE YOU ANYTHING BUT LOVE, renders a candid and illuminating homage to one of the luminaries of The Great American Songbook ~ Jimmy McHugh. The film will be screened on June 27th at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA.

The Studio to Present NEW SUMMER SHORTS Festival in June Photo
The Studio to Present NEW SUMMER SHORTS Festival in June

The NEW SUMMER SHORTS Festival runs for 2 weeks from June 8 through June 18, Thursday through Friday nights at 7:30 pm with Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm.

Local Stars Align To Benefit Theatre Artists Studio Photo
Local Stars Align To Benefit Theatre Artists Studio

Four of Phoenix's own notable musical stars will come back Together Again in a benefit concert for the Theatre Artists Studio on June 24th. Headed by Matt Rollings, (Phoenix Country Day School, Young Sounds, Mr. Luckys, Berklee College of Music and Nashville) Matt is a Grammy award winning musician, composer, and producer whose iconic piano can be heard on literally thousands of albums, perhaps most notably Lyle Lovett.


More Hot Stories For You

Esteban Will Perform Summer Concerts at Sound Bites GrillEsteban Will Perform Summer Concerts at Sound Bites Grill
The Studio to Present NEW SUMMER SHORTS Festival in JuneThe Studio to Present NEW SUMMER SHORTS Festival in June
Local Stars Align To Benefit Theatre Artists StudioLocal Stars Align To Benefit Theatre Artists Studio
Adult Dance Camp Comes to The Phoenix Theatre CompanyAdult Dance Camp Comes to The Phoenix Theatre Company

Videos

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Video
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-6/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 48LIVE: JenziTaughtMe
Tempe Center for the Arts (6/08-6/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's a Wonderful Life
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (11/16-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disaster!
Arizona Broadway Theatre (8/18-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 48LIVE: Cisco and the Racecars
Tempe Center for the Arts (6/22-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Arizona Broadway Theatre (5/05-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rite of Spring
Desert Botanical Garden (5/16-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Damn Yankees
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (9/21-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical
Berger Performing Arts Center (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# remove
remove (4/25-2/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You