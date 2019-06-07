Past, Present And Future Of Ballet Arizona Honored During Company's 34th Season

Ballet Arizona continues to excite and inspire audiences with its artistic blend of classical and contemporary dance. As Arizona's only professional ballet company approaches its 2019-2020 season, internationally-recognized Artistic Director Ib Andersen and the company promise to deliver a season not to be missed. The season will honor Andersen's artistic career as he marks his 20th year with the ballet company, celebrating his beginnings, masterpieces and vision for the future of Ballet Arizona.

"When I reflect on my 20 years at Ballet Arizona, I must say only one word comes to mind: Creativity," said Artistic Director Ib Andersen, "You cannot do what we have done without creativity. It represents to me the evolution of ballet - where we have been, where we are, and where we must go. I also cannot believe that 20 years has come and gone. I feel like Ballet Arizona has only scratched the surface and we have so much more to and give to our community. That is what this season is all about."

Ballet Arizona will kick off its 34th season with a dance program designed to move you - Director's Choice. These ballets are fresh, unexpected and new to Arizona audiences; an evening of contemporary works that push the boundaries of ballet and feature some of the most masterful choreographers of all time. The production includes the Arizona premiere of Sir Frederick Ashton's ballet Les Patineurs ("The Skaters"), among two other contemporary pieces from renowned choreographers.

Be transported to blue Italian shores of Italy with Napoli, a festive and uplifting story of Gennaro, a poor fisherman, and his beloved Teresina. Teresina is washed away in a great storm, only to be rescued by sea nymphs ruled by an evil sea spirit. The couple's love must overcome trials and temptations so that light prevails over darkness in the best tradition of Romanticism.

The holiday season would not be complete without The Nutcracker. The $1.8 million dazzling production created by Andersen as Arizona's own sparkles from start to finish. In December, more than 150 dancers will come together on the stage of Symphony Hall to bring the enchantment and splendor of The Nutcracker to life. Ballet Arizona's production has been named "among the top three in the country" by The New York Times.

In February, the company presents the Shakespearean classic, A Midsummer Night's Dream. The hilarious masterpiece of dream, illusion, love and fantasy unfolds with lavish new sets (created by designer Michael Korsch) and amazing new costumes (created by designer Fabio Toblini). Andersen's fanciful staging brings the tale to live with fun-loving characters, quarreling fairies and mistaken identities in this magical production for the entire family.

In May 2020, the All Balanchine program presents three ballets by the legendary choreographer George Balanchine and staged by Andersen, who is one of a handful of artists worldwide authorized by The Balanchine Trust to stage the late choreographer's masterpieces. The 2020 lineup includes performances of Slaughter on Tenth Avenue, the Arizona premiere of Bourrée Fantasque, and the breathtaking Serenade. This is truly an evening not to be missed.

Ballet Arizona annual tradition An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden will finish out the 2019-2020 season in May and June. Staged in the Desert Botanical Garden's Schilling Event Plaza, this production will be a brand new world premiere by Andersen surrounded by the beautiful backdrop of the garden landscapes, and the sunset against the Papago Buttes. The beauty of ballet presented in a stunning environment matched only by Andersen's innovative choreography.

The Phoenix Symphony will join Ballet Arizona for three performances, Napoli, The Nutcracker and A Midsummer Night's Dream, enriching the experience with live music and providing patrons the opportunity to enjoy two of the Valley's premier arts organizations simultaneously.

Ballet Arizona's 2019-2020 Season

DIRECTOR'S CHOICE

Sept. 26-29, 2019

Orpheum Theatre

Choreography: Sir Fredrick Ashton

Music: Giacomo Meyerbeer

Celebrating some of Ballet Arizona Artistic Director Ib Andersen's most beloved ballets, Director's Choice is an evening of contemporary works that push the boundaries of ballet and includes a performance of the Victorian ice rink-inspired Les Patineurs. Single tickets on sale now at balletaz.org.

NAPOLI

Oct. 24-27, 2019

With the Phoenix Symphony at Symphony Hall

Choreography: August Bournonville, staged by Ib Andersen

Music: Edward Helsted, H.S. Paulli, Niels W. Gade and H.C. Lumbye

Napoli is a festive and uplifting story of Gennaro, a poor fisherman, and his beloved Teresina. Teresina is washed away in a great storm only to be rescued by sea-nymphs ruled by an evil sea spirit. The couple's love must overcome trials and temptations so that light prevails over darkness in the best tradition of Romanticism. Single tickets on sale now at balletaz.org.

THE NUTCRACKER

Dec. 13-24, 2019

With the Phoenix Symphony at Symphony Hall

Choreography: Ib Andersen

Music: Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky

Celebrate the joy and wonder of the holidays with Ib Andersen's The Nutcracker. Follow Clara's wintry adventures as she battles mischievous mice and charms the Sugar Plum Fairy. With 150 performers, 100,000 Swarovski crystals, and Tchaikovsky's cherished score performed live, Ballet Arizona's The Nutcracker is the best way to celebrate the holidays with friends and family! Due to increased audience demand - single tickets go on sale on June 3, 2019. For the first time audiences will have the ability to secure the best possible seats earlier than ever before.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Feb. 13-16, 2020

With the Phoenix Symphony at Symphony Hall

Choreography: Ib Andersen

Music: Felix Mendelssohn

Shakespeare's irreverent comedy comes to life with stunning new costumes, ornate set pieces and a lovable cast of characters. Quarreling fairies and mistaken identities meet in a magical production for the whole family. Single tickets go on sale August 5, 2019.

ALL BALANCHINE

May 7-10, 2020

Symphony Hall

Choreography: George Balanchine

Witness three ballets by the genius choreographer George Balanchine and staged by Artistic Director Ib Andersen, who is one of a handful of artists worldwide authorized by The Balanchine Trust to present Balanchine's masterpieces. The 2020 lineup includes performances of Broadway's Slaughter on Tenth Avenue, the Arizona premiere of Bourrée Fantasque and the breathtaking Serenade. Single tickets go on sale August 5, 2019.

AN EVENING AT DESERT BOTANICAL GARDEN

May 19-June 6, 2020

Desert Botanical Garden

Choreography: Ib Andersen

A world premiere by Artistic Director Ib Andersen - this new presentation of Ballet Arizona's An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden performances is sure to be another masterpiece like Eroica and Topia. Surrounded by the lush desert landscape with the setting sun as a backdrop, Ib Andersen's vision for dance in the desert continues in 2020 with An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden. Expect the unexpected as Ballet Arizona evolves, takes chances, and challenges your emotional boundaries in the desert that we call our home. Single tickets go on sale August 5, 2019.

Other Ballet Arizona Events

BALLET ARIZONA'S 20TH ANNIVERSARY GALA - DANCE WITH ME

Ballet Arizona's annual gala returns Saturday, April 18, 2020 with a new theme that celebrates its past, while looking towards its future. Honorees for the evening include Gwen Hillis, who as Board Chair 20 years ago helped Ballet Arizona keep its doors open and guided it through a tumultuous time in its history, and Artistic Director, Ib Andersen, who is celebrating his 20th Anniversary as Artistic Director and whose tenure has elevated Ballet Arizona into the national and international spotlight. Co-Chairs for the evening are Molly Greene, Miranda Lumer and Salvador Bretts-Jamison.

Ballet Arizona

Ballet Arizona, approaching its 34th season, is dedicated to preserving and celebrating classical dance while creating new and innovative works. Under the artistic direction of internationally acclaimed choreographer Ib Andersen - a former Principal Dancer with The New York City Ballet and The Royal Danish Ballet - Ballet Arizona follows his lead to the future of dance in Arizona. The School of Ballet Arizona, under the direction of Carlos Valcárcel, promotes access to the art form of ballet through dance education, with a focus on excellence in the form, directing each student to a life-long love of dance. Following this vision, Ballet Arizona connects to more than 35,000 children and families every year through its free and low cost outreach programs.





