PHX Theatre Announces 103rd Season Lineup
The season will feature THE BOOK OF WILL, BANDSTAND, A CHORUS LINE and more.
The Phoenix Theatre Company's seasonwill kick off in August and includes nine shows ranging from classic musicals like A Chorus Line and family favorites like Cinderella to the world-premiere of Tiananmen. Plus, for fans of the play development process, the 25th Festival of New American Theatre returns. Each performance will be presented at the Theatre's multi-venue campus in the heart of the Central Arts District.
"Our spectacular 103rd season is full of enchanting stories of possibility, tomorrow's promise and a passionate love for the theatre," said Michael Barnard, producing artistic director at The Phoenix Theatre Company. "Commemorating our perseverance over the last few years and embracing the future growth at The Phoenix Theatre Company is our goal. The ambitious lineup of full-scale productions will provide beautiful, shared experiences of laughter, tears and inspiration while capturing our commitment to artistic excellence."
Most of this season's performances will be in the Mainstage Theatre because The Phoenix Theatre Company's second theatre, the Hormel, is undergoing a major renovation. The Hormel will expand from 250 seats to 500 seats and receive technical improvements to make it available for pre-Broadway show development. The expansion is set to begin in winter 2022.
The 2022-23 performance season includes:
THE BOOK OF WILL
Hormel Theatre
Aug. 31 - Sept. 25, 2022
An unforgettable true story of love, loss and laughter that sheds new light on a man you may think you know, Shakespeare, and a race to preserve his legacy.
BANDSTAND
Music by Richard Oberacker
Book and Lyrics by Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor
Mainstage Theatre
Sept. 21 - Oct. 23, 2022
After the ticker tape parades cease, will musical glory bring hope, purpose and redemption for a group of World War II veterans? The New York Times called this "An open-hearted musical that will have you clapping your hands and clenching your fists, tapping your toes and blinking back tears."
A CHORUS LINE
Music by Marvin Hamlisch
Lyrics by Edward Kleban
Book by James Kirkwood, Jr. and Nicholas Dante
Hormel Theatre
Oct. 19 - Dec. 18, 2022
This dazzling, dance-filled confessional is for anyone who has ever put it all on the line for a dream.
CINDERELLA
Music by Richard Rodgers
Original Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II
New Book by Douglas Carter Beane
Mainstage Theatre
Nov. 18, 2022 - Jan. 1, 2023
Your favorite pair of slippers this winter are made of glimmering glass in this spin on Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless classic that will charm and inspire audiences of all ages.
AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
Music and Lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin
Book by Craig Lucas
Mainstage Theatre
Jan. 25 - March 12, 2023
Romance, dance and the soaring melodies of George and Ira Gershwin - who could ask for anything more?
CONSTELLATIONS
By Nick Payne
Hardes Theatre
March 1 - April 30, 2023
If you've ever wondered - what if? - this spellbinding story of fate, chance and choice is a cosmic collision of romance and relativity.
TIANANMEN
World Premiere!
Music and Lyrics by Drew Fornarola
Book by Scott Elmegreen
Conceiver and Creative Consultation by Wu'er Kaixi
Mainstage Theatre
April 12 - May 14, 2023
This world premiere epic musical is inspired by the protests that defined a generation - and stands as testament to the human cost of the pursuit of democracy.
25th FESTIVAL OF NEW AMERICAN THEATRE
The Phoenix Theatre Company Stages
Spring 2023
The Southwest's premiere new theatre festival. Trust us, it's a process!
ONE MORE FABULOUS MUSICAL TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!
Mainstage Theatre
June 7 - July 9, 2023
"It's so new that we can't announce it yet, but we prom-ise that this hit production full of spectacle will be a night to remember," said Barnard.
DREAMGIRLS
Music by Henry Krieger
Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen
Mainstage Theatre
Aug. 2 - Sept. 3, 2023
From dream to diva, every star has a story in this glamorous, high-energy Motown-minted hit.
2022-23 season ticket packages go on sale to the general public May 23, 2022, and single tickets go on sale July 11, 2022. Current season ticket holders can renew their subscription packages starting April 4, 2022. For more information, visit www.phoenixtheatre.com