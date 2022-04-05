PHX Theatre Announces 103rd Season Lineup

The Phoenix Theatre Company's seasonwill kick off in August and includes nine shows ranging from classic musicals like A Chorus Line and family favorites like Cinderella to the world-premiere of Tiananmen. Plus, for fans of the play development process, the 25th Festival of New American Theatre returns. Each performance will be presented at the Theatre's multi-venue campus in the heart of the Central Arts District.

"Our spectacular 103rd season is full of enchanting stories of possibility, tomorrow's promise and a passionate love for the theatre," said Michael Barnard, producing artistic director at The Phoenix Theatre Company. "Commemorating our perseverance over the last few years and embracing the future growth at The Phoenix Theatre Company is our goal. The ambitious lineup of full-scale productions will provide beautiful, shared experiences of laughter, tears and inspiration while capturing our commitment to artistic excellence."

Most of this season's performances will be in the Mainstage Theatre because The Phoenix Theatre Company's second theatre, the Hormel, is undergoing a major renovation. The Hormel will expand from 250 seats to 500 seats and receive technical improvements to make it available for pre-Broadway show development. The expansion is set to begin in winter 2022.

The 2022-23 performance season includes:

THE BOOK OF WILL

By Lauren Gunderson

Hormel Theatre

Aug. 31 - Sept. 25, 2022

An unforgettable true story of love, loss and laughter that sheds new light on a man you may think you know, Shakespeare, and a race to preserve his legacy.

BANDSTAND

Music by Richard Oberacker

Book and Lyrics by Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor

Mainstage Theatre

Sept. 21 - Oct. 23, 2022

After the ticker tape parades cease, will musical glory bring hope, purpose and redemption for a group of World War II veterans? The New York Times called this "An open-hearted musical that will have you clapping your hands and clenching your fists, tapping your toes and blinking back tears."

A CHORUS LINE

Music by Marvin Hamlisch

Lyrics by Edward Kleban

Book by James Kirkwood, Jr. and Nicholas Dante

Hormel Theatre

Oct. 19 - Dec. 18, 2022

This dazzling, dance-filled confessional is for anyone who has ever put it all on the line for a dream.

CINDERELLA

Music by Richard Rodgers

Original Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

New Book by Douglas Carter Beane

Mainstage Theatre

Nov. 18, 2022 - Jan. 1, 2023

Your favorite pair of slippers this winter are made of glimmering glass in this spin on Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless classic that will charm and inspire audiences of all ages.

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

Music and Lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin

Book by Craig Lucas

Mainstage Theatre

Jan. 25 - March 12, 2023

Romance, dance and the soaring melodies of George and Ira Gershwin - who could ask for anything more?

CONSTELLATIONS

By Nick Payne

Hardes Theatre

March 1 - April 30, 2023

If you've ever wondered - what if? - this spellbinding story of fate, chance and choice is a cosmic collision of romance and relativity.

TIANANMEN

World Premiere!

Music and Lyrics by Drew Fornarola

Book by Scott Elmegreen

Conceiver and Creative Consultation by Wu'er Kaixi

Mainstage Theatre

April 12 - May 14, 2023

This world premiere epic musical is inspired by the protests that defined a generation - and stands as testament to the human cost of the pursuit of democracy.

25th FESTIVAL OF NEW AMERICAN THEATRE

The Phoenix Theatre Company Stages

Spring 2023

The Southwest's premiere new theatre festival. Trust us, it's a process!

ONE MORE FABULOUS MUSICAL TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!

Mainstage Theatre

June 7 - July 9, 2023

"It's so new that we can't announce it yet, but we prom-ise that this hit production full of spectacle will be a night to remember," said Barnard.

DREAMGIRLS

Music by Henry Krieger

Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen

Mainstage Theatre

Aug. 2 - Sept. 3, 2023

From dream to diva, every star has a story in this glamorous, high-energy Motown-minted hit.

2022-23 season ticket packages go on sale to the general public May 23, 2022, and single tickets go on sale July 11, 2022. Current season ticket holders can renew their subscription packages starting April 4, 2022. For more information, visit www.phoenixtheatre.com