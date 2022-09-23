Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OLD MACDONALD'S PUMPKIN PATCH Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater in October

Performances run October 8-31.

Sep. 23, 2022  

"OLD MACDONALD'S PUMPKIN PATCH": This high energy, fun-filled Halloween show is great for the little ones! See the silliness ensue when all the animals on Old MacDonald's farm have to find a costume for Halloween. Told with hand puppets and rod puppets, this show has lots of sing-a-long fun. It's a Halloween treat!

SHOWTIMES: Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm

PRICES: ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198655®id=64&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgreatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 . **SUNDAY performances require all guests age 2 and up to be masked while indoors. Other performances are masks optional, but strongly encouraged.**

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org


