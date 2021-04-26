NUNSENSE Announced At Arizona Broadway Theatre

Oh no! The Little Sisters of Hoboken's cook, Sister Julia Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of her sisters!

Now, the surviving sisters are putting on a talent show to raise money for the funerals. Become part of the action as tap-dancing Sister Hubert, ballet-loving Sister Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, former circus performer Reverend Mother Regina, and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia fumble their way through this interactive and hilarious international phenomenon.

The show features ABT Blair Beasley (SHOUT! The Mod Musical, Elf, Sister Act, Mamma Mia!, South Pacific), Liz Fallon (Crazy For Gershwin, Chicago, Xanadu, Funny Girl, Shrek), Alexia Lorch (The Addams Family), Renee Kathleen Koher (Xanadu, The Addams Family, Mary Poppins, A Christmas Carol), and Kathi Osborne (Sister Act, The Angry Housewives, Young Frankenstein, The Full Monty).

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit azbroadway.org or contact the Arizona Broadway Theatre Box Office at (623) 776-8400.