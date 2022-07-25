Musical Theatre of Anthem to Present LITTLE WOMEN in September

Musical Theatre of Anthem has announced their upcoming production of Little Women.

Produced nationally and internationally, Little Women has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love.

Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested - her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. Little Women embodies the complete theatrical experience, guaranteeing a night filled with laughter, tears and a lifting of the spirit. The powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartache and hope - the sounds of a young America finding its voice.



The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 13-19 with 2-3 additional adult roles, presents the show SEPTEMBER 22 - 25, 2022, in Anthem with a streaming option available. The award-winning production staff includes Director Jackie Hammond, Vocal Director Cris Wo, Choreographer Shawna Weitekamp and Co-Production Stage Managers Jessica Kishbaugh and Sierra Litman.



Performances take place Thursday - Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.

PERFORMANCES: Performances take place SEPTEMBER 22 - 25, 2022:

Thu. 9/22: 7 p.m. | Fri. 9/23: 7 p.m. | Sat. 9/24: 3 p.m., 7 p.m. | Sun. 9/25: 12 p.m., 4 p.m.

TICKET PRICING: $25



Important: Please check their website for up to date information about ticket purchases and availability as they have made adjustments to audience sizes in order to be in compliance with CDC guidelines. Buy your tickets early! If you require ADA seating, please contact their Box Office Manager Directly at mtatickets@gmail.com.



Little Women is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

About MTA



Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is an award-winning, non-profit theater company located in Anthem, Arizona. The mission of MTA is to develop youth and adults within the field of performing arts while enhancing their intrinsic creativity and brokering their vast talents. MTA trains and educates youth so that they can become the artists, patrons, and leaders of tomorrow while providing opportunities to adults that empower them and foster their creativity. MTA's principles include casting all who audition in select productions, presenting high quality shows that everyone can enjoy, and providing a positive environment where performers can practice teamwork and communication skills while experiencing the pride of accomplishment.