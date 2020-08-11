Musical Theatre of Anthem Presents JUNIE B. JONES, JR.!

Performances take place Thursday – Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's new performance space.

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces their upcoming production of Junie B. Jones The Musical JR.

Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store: Junie's best friend Lucille has found new best friends -- and Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. While in Mr. Scary's class, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard - and she may need glasses. Add in a friendly cafeteria lady, an intense kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting.

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 6-14, presents the show NOVEMBER 12-15, 2020, in Anthem. The award-winning production staff includes Director/Co-Vocal Director Melissa Davis, Co-Vocal/Co-Production Stage Manager Julia Davis, Co-Production Stage Manager Sarah Brayer, Choreographer Shawna Weitekamp, and Stage Manager Jessica Kishbaugh.

Performances take place Thursday - Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's new performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.

TICKET PRICING: $13 - $19

