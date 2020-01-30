Musical Theatre of Anthem Presents CINDERELLA KIDS

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces their upcoming production of Cinderella KIDS. The timeless, "rags to riches" fairy tale becomes a new audience favorite in Disney's Cinderella KIDS, an adaptation of the treasured animated film that will charm its way into your heart and remind audiences that dreams really can come true.

Poor Cinderella is endlessly mistreated by her wicked stepmother and stepsisters, and denied a chance to go to the royal ball. With a little help from her mice friends - and a lot of help from her Fairy Godmother - Cinderella's dreams come true. She goes to the ball, meets the Prince and falls in love!

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 6-11, presents the show MAY 7 - MAY 10, 2020, in Anthem. The award-winning production staff includes Director and Production Stage Manager Jessica Kishbaugh, Vocal Director Joe Bousard, and Choreographer Alyssa Angieri.

Ticket purchases include a $1.00 handling fee per ticket. There are no ticket refunds or exchanges. Tickets may be purchased online at musicaltheatreofanthem.org/tickets.




