Musical Theatre of Anthem Presents ALICE IN WONDERLAND JR.

Musical Theatre of Anthem has announced their upcoming production of Alice in Wonderland JR. Travel down the rabbit hole and join Alice, one of literature's most beloved heroines, in her madcap adventures. Featuring updated songs from Disney's thrilling animated motion picture, Disney's Alice in Wonderland JR. is a fast-paced take on the classic tale.

The ever-curious Alice's journey begins innocently enough as she chases the White Rabbit. Her adventures become increasingly more strange as she races the Dodo Bird, gets tied up with Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, raps with a bubble-blowing Caterpillar and beats the Queen of Hearts at her own game!

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 6-18, presents the show SEPTEMBER 17-20, 2020, in Anthem. award-winning production staff includes Director Jim Gradillas, Vocal Director Melissa Davis, Choreographer Lyndsie Clymer, Production Stage Managers Sarah Brayer and Jessica Kishbaugh.

Performances take place Thursday - Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's new performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.

TICKET PRICING: $13 - $19

Important: Please check our website for up to date information about ticket purchases and availability as we have made adjustments to audience sizes in order to be in compliance with CDC guidelines. Buy your tickets early! If you require ADA seating, please contact our Box Office Manager Directly at mtatickets@gmail.com.

Disney Alice in Wonderland JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

