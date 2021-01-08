Musical Theatre of Anthem Presents ALADDIN KIDS

Musical Theatre of Anthem has announced their upcoming production of Aladdin Kids. Based on the iconic animated film, with an Academy Award-winning score by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, Disney's Aladdin KIDS is sure to send audiences soaring on a flying carpet ride filled with romance and adventure. When the street urchin, Aladdin, vies for the attention of the beautiful princess, Jasmine, he uses a genie's magic power to become a prince in order to marry her. Iago, Jafar, the Genie, and more are here in Disney's Aladdin KIDS, a musical adventure filled with magic, mayhem and the power of love. Specific to Disney's Aladdin KIDS are the Djinn, a group of unique stage magicians who execute the magical moments of the show.

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 6-12, presents the show MARCH 25-28, 2021, in Anthem. The award-winning production staff includes Co-Director/Choreographer Lyndsie Clymer, Co-Director/Production Stage Manager Jessica Kishbaugh, Vocal Director Melissa Davis and Production Manager Sierra Litman.

Performances take place Thursday - Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's new performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.

DETAILS:

PERFORMANCES: Performances take place MARCH 25-28, 2021:

Thu. 3/25: 7p.m. | Fri. 3/26 : 7p.m. | Sat. 3/27: 3p.m., 4:30p.m. & 7p.m. | Sun. 3/28: 11a.m., 1p.m. & 3p.m.

TICKET PRICING: $13 - $19

Important: Please check our website for up to date information about ticket purchases and availability as we have made adjustments to audience sizes in order to be in compliance with CDC guidelines. Buy your tickets early! If you require ADA seating, please contact our Box Office Manager Directly at mtatickets@gmail.com.