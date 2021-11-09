Musical Theatre of Anthem Announces Winter/Spring Class Schedule

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces winter/spring schedule with a large variety of new and returning classes and workshops. Classes are offered in ten week sessions. Students are encouraged to drop in to try a variety of classes! Classes are $10 each or $90 for a ten week session. Discounts for multiple classes is offered. See our website www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org for more details and to register!

Ongoing Classes:

Weekly Acting Class:

Ages: 7 - 14 All levels welcome!

Tuesdays through May 17, 2022

Time: 5:45pm-6:45pm

Do you have a passion for the stage? Would you like to become a more confident actor? If so, register for our Acting Master Classes with the very talented Laura O'Meara! All Levels Welcome!

A Chorus Line: Dance Audition Prep Class:

Ages: 12 - 18

Mondays through May 16, 2022 8:15pm-9:15pm

Taught by the fabulous Ms. Lyndsie Clymer, this Musical Theatre Dance Audition Prep Class will help get you ready to be in MTA's A Chorus Line, a once in a lifetime opportunity! The classes will include a variety of dance techniques with a heavy focus on Jazz, Ballet, and the unique style of A Chorus Line Choreography. This is a Master Class Audition Prep Series where you will learn new choreography and styles over the session series, as well as specific technique.





Winter/Spring New and Returning Classes:

Homeschool Theatre:

Ages: 11 - 18

Tuesdays: January 18- April 5, 2022

Time: 2:00pm-3:00pm

Students ages 11-18 will learn the fundamentals of theatre including performance skills, styles of theatre, theatre history, and much more!

Homeschool Theatre:

Ages: 6 - 10

Wednesdays: January 19- April 6, 2022

Time: 2:00pm-3:00pm

Students ages 6-10 will learn the fundamentals of theatre including performance skills, styles of theatre, theatre history, and much more!

Improv Games:

Ages: 8 - 12

Tuesdays: January 18- April 5, 2022

Time: 4:45pm-5:45pm

Students will learn the skills of improvisation through this interactive drop in style class.

Improv Games:

Ages: 13 - 18

Tuesdays: January 18- April 5, 2022

Time: 6:45pm-7:45pm

Students will learn the skills of improvisation through this interactive drop in style class.

Improv Troupe:

Ages: 12 - 18

Audition Required: January 18, 2022

Tuesdays: January 18- April 5, 2022

Time: 7:45pm-8:45pm

The troupe will learn the art of improvisation, comedic timing, character creation and physical comedy. They will rehearse original comedy sketches and do performance improvisation for an audience.

Fairytale Theatre:

Ages: 5-8

Wednesdays: January 19- April 6, 2022

Time: 4:00pm-5:00pm

Join us once a week for this magical class as we bring storybooks to life! Each week we will focus on a new story and bring the characters to the stage using performances, costumes, and props! Kids are encouraged to dress up!

Puppetry:

Ages: 7-14

Wednesdays: January 19- April 6, 2022

Time: 5:30pm-6:30pm

From shadow puppets to marionettes, learn how to act through puppets of all kinds! During this course students will be introduced to shadow puppets, hand/sock puppets, and marionettes through performance and creation! This is the perfect class for young performers who are working to build their confidence onstage!

Vocal Technique and Audition Prep:

Ages: 7-14

Wednesdays: January 19- April 6, 2022

Time: 6:45pm-7:45pm

MTA is excited to announce that we will be bringing back our popular Vocal Technique & Audition Prep Class starting in January! This class, taught by the amazing Melissa Davis, will consist of group Musical Theatre singing with harmony, dynamics, diaphragmatic breathing, and more; there will also be one-on-one coaching time so the participants can all learn from each other and prepare for their MTA Auditions! Weekly themes will include High School Musical, Newsies, Shrek, and more! Participants will learn and be coached on audition cuts that they can use for their MTA Auditions!

Monologue Prep:

Ages: 7-14

Wednesdays: January 19- April 6, 2022

Time: 6:45pm-7:45pm

This course allows experienced performers a safe place to take acting risks and develop their characterization and portrayals of different styles of theatre performance. Taking risks includes working on weaknesses as well as strengths. Actors will be given the opportunity to perform in many different styles to further develop their acting abilities through the use of Monologues. This direct instruction is highly valuable for students who wish to audition for the 24-hour Theatre Workshop and the Mystery Dinner Theatre Workshop.

Announcing MTA's Winter/Spring Sessions Rewards Program!



Sign up for ONE class session (10 classes) for $90 ($9/class!)

Sign up for TWO class sessions (20 classes) for $160 ($8/class!) - Save $20!

Sign up for THREE class sessions (30 classes) for $210 ($7/class!) - Save $60!



Eligible classes:

Puppetry, Homeschool Theatre, Improv Games, Fairytale Theatre, Vocal Technique Audition Prep, and Monologue Prep! Please send an email to mtatickets@yahoo.com with the names of the 2 or 3 classes you have signed up for. Savings will be provided via PayPal refund within 24 hours of receipt of that email.