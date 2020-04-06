Musical Theatre of Anthem Announces Virtual Offerings

Singer? Dancer? Actor? Musician? Comedian? Get ready for MTA's Virtual Zoom Talent Showcase for ALL AGES! Act should be limited to 3 minutes, and winner, determined by a random online generator, will receive a $50 MTA Gift Card to be used for any MTA offering such as tuition, tickets, or workshops!

Showcase will be on Saturday, April 11th at 6:00 p.m.



Cost - $15 to enter as an act (and also be a spectator, watching everyone else)

Just want to watch all of the talent? Only $5 to be a spectator!



For more information and to register go to http://www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org/tickets.html and you will receive the Zoom Link closer to the event. All proceeds will go to MTA for financial relief during this difficult time.

SUBMIT YOUR AUDITION SONG FOR FEEDBACK

Get feedback on your audition song BEFORE your audition! Email us a video or YouTube link of your Musical Theatre Audition Song (around one minute in length) and receive feedback from MTA's Producing Artistic Director Jackie Hammond, Vocal Director and Composer Cris Wo, and Broadway Performer Dennis O'Bannion! Instructions on submitting your video will be sent in the purchase confirmation email.



Deadline to submit your video for feedback is Monday, April 13th!



Cost is just $15/video, and all proceeds will go to MTA for financial relief during this difficult time. ALL AGES WELCOME! For more information and to register go to http://www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org/workshops.html.



Jackie Hammond

Jackie is a two-time ariZoni award-winning Music Director (eleven-time nominated) and National Youth Arts award-winning Music Director (four times nominated as Director and Vocal Director). She has been teaching music and theatre for over 25 years, graduated with honors from San José State University (Creative Arts and Musical Theatre) and is also a graduate of the American Musical Theater Artists' Institute where she rigorously trained in voice, dance, and acting, as well as Shakespeare, improvisation, and stage combat (read more)



Cris Wo

A few of Cris's local theatre credits include A New Brain, Myths and Hymns, Forever Plaid, Into the Woods, Songs for a New World, Baby, Lucky Stiff, Chess and Badgers: We Don't Need No Stinkin' Badgers. Cris is also a composer and alumni of the Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project and ASCAP TBC Writers' Workshops in Chicago.





Dennis O'Bannion

Dennis made his Broadway debut in Irving Berlin's White Christmas at the Marquis Theatre. Most recently he spent most of last year playing Scuttle in The Little Mermaid and Bert in Disney's When You Wish at the Tuacahn Amphitheater. Some other favorite credits include Marcellus Washburn (Carbonell Nominee) in The Music Man at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, the Young Fool in Big River at the Music Circus and Hello Dolly! At Paper Mill Playhouse choreographed by Mia Michaels. You might have also seen Dennis touring across the country with The Little Mermaid. He is a native of Northern California where he began dancing at four and half years old. After high school Dennis moved to NYC to begin studying at Marymount Manhattan College where he received his BA in Dance. He has now spent over seventeen years calling New York City home.







