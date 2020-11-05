Musical Theatre of Anthem Announces Upcoming Auditions for ALADDIN KIDS

Auditions will take place on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

Musical Theatre of Anthem has announced auditions for Aladdin Kids.

Based on the iconic animated film, with an Academy Award-winning score by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, Disney's Aladdin KIDS is sure to send audiences soaring on a flying carpet ride filled with romance and adventure. When the street urchin, Aladdin, vies for the attention of the beautiful princess, Jasmine, he uses a genie's magic power to become a prince in order to marry her. Iago, Jafar, the Genie, and more are here in Disney's Aladdin KIDS, a musical adventure filled with magic, mayhem and the power of love. Specific to Disney's Aladdin KIDS are the Djinn, a group of unique stage magicians who execute the magical moments of the show.

AUDITIONS: Saturday, January 9, 2021:

10:30 a.m. - General Auditions

9:00 a.m. for workshop participants A-L

9:45 a.m. for workshop participants M-Z

Dance Call: January 10 @ 9 a.m.

Callbacks: (you will be notified after auditions if you need to attend) January 10 @ 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: MTA's theatre performance space at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086

COST: $325 for ages 6-12; 10% Sibling discount; Scholarships available.

DETAILS: Please bring a musical theatre song (or any song they are comfortable with), 16-32 bars or one minute in length. Bring an accompaniment with CD or iPod to sing with. You may also sing acapella if needed. Have your registration materials completed prior to coming to the audition. For materials and additional information and to reserve your spot, visit MTA's website www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org.

AUDITION PREP WORKSHOPS

Audition Preparation Workshops will be held at MTA on Thursday, January 7, from 4:30p.m.-6p.m. and Friday, January 8, from 4:30-6p.m. During these 90-minute sessions, participants will be instructed on cold reads, acting technique, characterization and more. Participants of the workshops will get to audition prior to the general audition time. Cost is just $35, and space is limited to just 18 participants per session. There is a 10% sibling discount. For more information and to reserve your spot, visit www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org.

PERFORMANCES: Performances take place MARCH 25-28, 2021:

Thu. 3/25: 7 p.m. | Fri. 3/26 : 7 p.m. | Sat. 3/27: 3 p.m., 5 p.m. & 7 p.m. | Sun. 3/28: 11 a.m.,

1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

