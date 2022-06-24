Musical Theatre of Anthem Announces Fall Class Schedule Featuring Acting, Dance & More

Musical Theatre of Anthem has announced fall schedule with a variety of new and returning classes.

Ongoing Classes/Weekly:

Weekly Acting Class:



Ages: 7 - 14

Do you have a passion for the stage? Would you like to become a more confident actor? If so, register for our Acting Master Classes with the very talented Laura O'Meara! All Levels Welcome!

Session Dates:

August 16, 2022-May 16, 2023

Tuesdays 5:45 P.M. - 6:45 P.M.

Walk-ins Welcome!



$90 for a ten-class punch card or Drop-in fee $10/class.



Weekly Dance Audition Prep Master Class:



Ages: 12 - 18

Taught by the fabulous Ms. Lyndsie Clymer, this course will help you get ready for future MTA shows and improve your overall dance technique! This course will focus on the styles of Jazz, Ballet, and Tap!

Session Dates:

August 15, 2022-May 15, 2023

Monday 8:15 P.M. - 9:15 P.M.

Cost:

$195 for the complete series of all 25 classes (25% off) or Drop-in fee $10/class.



Fall Class Sessions

Fall classes are $10 per class OR $75 for a full session with the exception of the Improv Troupe which is a flat fee of $175. Each session includes 8 classes. Participants can visit our website at www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org to register and to get multiple class session discounts.

Improv Games:



Ages: 9 - 16

August 16-October 11, 2022 (Tuesdays 4:30pm-5:30pm)

Students will learn the skills of improvisation through this interactive class! Join us for some hilarity and fun as MTA's Improv Troupe Director, the incredible Sierra Litman, guides you through improv games and scenes! You won't want to miss out!

Vocal Technique and Audition Prep:



Ages: 7 - 14

August 16-October 11, 2022 (Tuesdays 6:45pm-7:45pm)

This class will consist of group Musical Theatre singing with harmony, dynamics, diaphragmatic breathing, and more! Material includes shows from various different theatrical time periods such as standard musical theatre, golden age musical theatre, contemporary musical theatre, Disney, and more! Participants will learn and be coached on audition cuts that they can use for their MTA Auditions!

Improv Troupe: (requires audition)



Ages: 12 - 18

August 16-October 11, 2022 (Tuesdays 7:45pm-8:45pm)

Auditions: August 16th at 7:45 pm

Performance: Oct. 11th at 7:45 pm

Cost: $175

Audition to be a member of MTA's performance Improv Troupe! Performers will meet weekly with MTA's Improv Troupe Director, the incredible Sierra Litman, to develop performance and improv skills that will all culminate in a LIVE performance!

Fairytale Theatre:



Ages: 5 - 8

August 17-October 12, 2022 (Wednesdays 4:00pm-5:00pm)

Join us once a week for this magical class as we bring storybooks to life! Each week we will focus on a new story and bring the characters to the stage using performances, costumes, games, and props!

Theatre Special Skills:



Ages: 9 - 14

August 17-October 12, 2022 (Wednesdays 5:30pm-6:30pm)

Build your overall skills in theatre by learning about everything from puppetry to technical theatre! This course will take you through many theatre-related skills including puppetry, technical theatre basics, juggling, design, cold reads, pantomime and more!

WHERE: MTA's theatre performance space at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086

About Musical Theatre of Anthem



Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is an award-winning, non-profit theater company located in Anthem, Arizona. The mission of MTA is to develop youth and adults within the field of performing arts while enhancing their intrinsic creativity and brokering their vast talents. MTA trains and educates youth so that they can become the artists, patrons, and leaders of tomorrow while providing opportunities to adults that empower them and foster their creativity. MTA's principles include casting all who audition in select productions, presenting high quality shows that everyone can enjoy, and providing a positive environment where performers can practice teamwork and communication skills while experiencing the pride of accomplishment. Supported in part by the Arizona Commission on the Arts, which receives support from the State of Arizona and the National Endowment for the Arts.