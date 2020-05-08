Musical Theatre Of Anthem Presents THUMBELINA

Musical Theatre of Anthem announces a virtual production of Thumbelina, a sung-through musical based on the classic Hans Christian Anderson fairytale. All youth between the ages of 9-18 will be cast for this production. European Creative Team of Lyricist Maxine Gallagher and Composer Chris Seed are generously donating back their royalties to MTA so we can bring Thumbelina to you! This is a virtual production with virtual auditions and performances.

Told through the eyes of a swallow, Thumbelina is the story of a tiny girl who is lost in a big world. She goes through many scary adventures while searching for people like her. She overcomes them all, growing braver throughout the story and eventually finds her people, the flower angels, and discovers that they've been looking for her too. The writers wanted to create a positive tale that shows it is possible to find your own way in the world, if you don't give up. And they wanted to tell it through beautiful music, heartfelt lyrics, touches of humor and the potential for spectacular imagery.

Audition videos to be submitted via email with a YouTube link, DropBox, or video attachment by Monday, May 18th. After tuition has been paid, please submit your audition video to mtajessy@gmail.com along with the completed documents listed below. The audition video should be a musical theatre song (or any song you are comfortable with), 16-32 bars or one minute in length.

COST: $125 for ages 9-18; 10% Sibling discount.

Rehearsals will begin on Wednesday, May 20th and will be conducted online via Zoom. A detailed rehearsal schedule will be created around the performers' availability. Please register and fill out necessary paperwork here: http://www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org/2019-thumbelina.html.

Two "Live" Performances on Friday, June 5th, 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. plus a watch party on Sunday, June 7th at 2:00 p.m. Get tickets at http://www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org/tickets.html.





